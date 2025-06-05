Former NFL Player Steve Wright, Model for Figure Atop League's Most Prestigious Award, Dead at 82

The NFL’s ideal physical representation of a “Man of the Year” has passed away at the age of 82.

Steve Wright, whose likeness is forever immortalized atop the trophy of the NFL’s annual “Man of the Year” award, died Sunday.

He was staying at a care facility in Georgia when he passed, according to the Green Bay Packers, for whom Wright played from 1964 to 1967.

Remembering Steve Wright – former Packers tackle and the original model for the Walter Payton Man of the Year trophy. A quiet legacy, cast in bronze. — Green Bay Packers (@packers) June 3, 2025

Wright, a relatively nondescript tackle for Green Bay, was a member of the Vince Lombardi-era Packers, arguably the first “dynasty” in the NFL.

While he may not have been a mainstay on the offensive line, Wright had nothing but glowing things to say about Coach Lombardi relatively recently.

“Coach Lombardi was tough and wanted perfection, but unfortunately I wasn’t perfect,” Wright said in a 2015 interview.

“He’d chew me up and down one minute and 15 minutes later tell me to do what I tell you to do and you’ll be OK,” he added.

Lombardi would eventually trade Wright to the New York Giants.

(Wright would also play for the then-Washington Redskins, the Chicago Bears, and the then-St. Louis Cardinals to finish out his career.)

In 1969, New York would volunteer Wright to be the model of a sculpture being worked on for the NFL, titled “The Gladiator.”

“While it might seem today like Wright was an unlikely choice, he certainly looked the part, cutting an imposing figure with his long legs, bird-cage facemask and old-time weathered cape draped over his shoulders,” the Packers wrote.

Former Packers OL Steve Wright, model used for Walter Payton Man of Year trophy, dies at 82https://t.co/zoe5IkRIXL pic.twitter.com/DOqBf60DYi — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) June 3, 2025

According to the NFL, “The Gladiator Award” debuted in 1969 and was won by Packers quarterback Bart Starr.

That short-lived award gave way to the “Man of the Year” award in 1970, before having Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton added to the title in 1999.

Through all of those changes, Wright’s image remained atop the trophy.

The “Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award” places a heavy emphasis on off-field work compared to any on-field accomplishments.

“Regarded as the NFL’s highest honor, the NFL Man of the Year recognizes an NFL player for his exemplary community service along with his distinction on the field of play,” the NFL said.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Arik Armstead is the most recent winner of the prestigious award.

Past winners include some legendary names, such as Baltimore Colts quarterback Johnny Unitas, Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle “Mean” Joe Greene, legendary Denver Broncos quarterback John Elway, and Dallas Cowboys quarterback-turned-ESPN announcer Troy Aikman.

