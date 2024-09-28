Watch: Former NFL Coach Stuns ESPN Host Live on Air, Pushes Commanders to Change Back to the Redskins

Former Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano said the R-word Thursday in referring to the NFL team representing Washington, D.C.

Pagano was commenting about the New York Giants during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” as shown in a video clip posted to X.

“They should’ve beat the Redskins like you mentioned,” Pagano said. “They lost to seven field goals.”

“Who?” McAfee said.

“That team’s not in the league,” he said amid general laughter. “I don’t know what you’re talking about.”

“They should go back,” Pagano said. “That’s why I said it.”

Pagano later said he would sign a petition to change the name back to Redskins.

The Native American Guardians Association launched a petition drive in 2023 to have the name changed from Commanders back to Redskins, according to WBMA-TV.

The petition has garnered almost 150,000 signatures.

“The name ‘Redskins’ carries deep cultural, historical, and emotional significance, honoring the bravery, resilience, and warrior spirit associated with Native American culture. It was never intended as a derogatory or offensive term but as a symbol of respect and admiration,” the petition said.

Former Commanders owner Daniel Snyder removed the name Redskins in 2020, eventually changing its name to Commanders, according to Fox News.

Current owner Josh Harris has said the former name will not return.

“For obvious reasons, the old name can’t come back,” Harris said in August.

“But, right now, we’re focused on things to unify the team around our football team and unify the city around our football team. The first objective is we gotta start winning football games, and we need everyone supporting the team and not things that will drive people apart.

“Secondly, obviously, we’re trying to find a new home. Again, unifying [the] city around that is important and, so, the name is one of those things that have a lot of opinions … but I certainly haven’t forgotten about it. Like I said, I grew up here. So, I understand it,” he said.

However, the family of John Two Guns White Calf, a Blackfeet chief whose face was stylized as the team logo for 48 years, is hoping their ancestor’s image will return.

