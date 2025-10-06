Former NFL QB Mark Sanchez Could Face Prison Time for Incident That Led to Weekend Stabbing

In the annals of NFL ignominy, few “plays” stand out more than the infamous “butt fumble.”

For the unaware, in a 2012 NFL Thanksgiving tilt, the New York Jets were facing their hated AFC East Rivals, the New England Patriots.

Already facing an early 14-0 deficit, the Jets quarterback took a key snap and… well, you can watch the hilarity for yourself:

On this day 11 years ago, we all witnessed the iconic Butt Fumble.#MaddenThanksgiving pic.twitter.com/3RwhGhKP9w — NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2023

Tragically, for that Jets quarterback, the “butt fumble” became arguably the most enduring aspect of his NFL career, before retiring and eventually transitioning to the announcing booth.

That quarterback was former USC standout Mark Sanchez, and for years, he was inextricably linked to the “butt fumble,” as self-inflicted wounds don’t get much worse than that.

That is, until Sanchez found himself in the headlines again over the weekend for an equally embarrassing — but significantly more troubling — incident.

Sanchez, currently a Fox Sports analyst, was involved in an altercation about a parking spot over the weekend, and ended up stabbed.

But to add insult to injury, the Indy Star is now reporting that Sanchez will face at least one felony charge, despite being the “victim” of the stabbing.

The Indianapolis prosecutor’s office added a level 5 felony battery resulting in serious bodily injury charge to the misdemeanor charge Sanchez was already facing.

“Once we were provided with additional information about the victim’s current medical condition, it became clear to us that additional charges needed to be filed,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said.

“This was a situation that did not need to occur,” Mears added, according to ABC News.

Perhaps most worryingly for Sanchez, Mears did not rule out additional charges, as this incident was still under investigation.

The incident in question happened when the 38-year-old Sanchez approached a 69-year-old truck driver, who had parked his rig to make a delivery at a hotel.

The two apparently got into a very heated debate over whether or not the truck driver could be parked where he was, which eventually led to an upset Sanchez sitting in the driver’s seat of the car.

A fight broke out between the two, with the driver claiming he was “in physical danger.”

At first, the driver allegedly pepper sprayed Sanchez, before the former football player advanced again. It was at this point that the driver felt like his life was in danger, and he brandished a knife. The driver stabbed Sanchez multiple times.

Citing court documents, ABC News reports that “Sanchez suffered several stab wounds to his torso, while the victim ‘suffered a severe laceration to the side of his face, penetrating all the way through his left cheek.’”

A pretrial conference hearing has been set for Nov. 4. Sanchez was not present for his usual weekend football shows following the incident.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.