Stevie Lee, born Stevie Lee Richardson and known as “Puppet the Psycho Dwarf” died on Wednesday at the age of 54. His passing was unexpected.

“Steve ‘Puppet The Psycho Dwarf’ Lee Richardson unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at his home in the morning,” his family wrote on his GoFundMe page. “He was beloved by many, has many friends that were family, and a countless number of fans that adored him.”

Lee, who had achondroplasia dwarfism, was well known for his wrestling and his acting. Starting as a wrestler in 2002, he adopted the name “Puppet the Psycho Dwarf” and often went by the name “Puppet.”

He began the wrestling company “Half-Pint Brawlers,” which became a reality show by the same name in 2010, and found his way as an actor in the movie “Jackass 3D” and the television series “American Horror Story: Freak Show.”

He was also a motivational speaker, and on his website addressed the importance of having family that shows up for you, according to Legacy.

“I’m the only person living with dwarfism in my family, where I always had loving, supportive parents and spouse throughout my childhood and adult life,” he wrote.

“With that support and backbone, I was constantly involved in a lot of activities as a child (sports, theater, and hobbies) and therefore with these experiences I found myself not afraid to start relationships, projects, and self employment.”

“Even early on in life my mother would tell the story on how I would see people stare at me, and my first reaction was to walk up to them to introduce myself with a hug. I guess at the time I didn’t realize that I was physically different or maybe awkward looking toward individuals in society.”

“In life as a young child I had to learn early on how to deal with being physically different from everyone else I was around.”

He embraced that difference moving forward, and based his career on it.

One man who worked with Lee on a news piece recalled how good-natured Lee was, sharing an amusing story on the GoFundMe started for the wrestler, actor and family man.

“We planned our gimmick … I’d ‘belittle’ his industry, he’d knock me to my knees and slam me to the ring,” wrote Shawn Tempesta. “We practiced. Went great. Then we went live.”

“Everything was the same, except I had a microphone with a 3-sided mic flag in my hand. Big mistake. When my face headed towards the ground, the mic flag flattened up against the ring, leaving a pointy dagger for my face to land on. Huge gash to my cheek. Half an inch away from my eyeball and my newly crowned teeth. Bled on live TV.”

“As soon as they dropped the shot, he was really concerned. Considering it was just a flesh wound, I thought it was hilarious, demo worthy and a great story to tell. He was a great guy to interview, and from what I’ve read a great guy beyond that. SUPER sorry to hear about his passing.”

The GoFundMe thanks all donors and states that the funds raised will go to handle service and burial costs.

