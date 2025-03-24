Tragedy has befallen the exclusive sorority of Republican congresswomen.

A woman many believed to be a rising star in the GOP has passed away at the age of 49.

Former Utah GOP Rep. Mia Love’s family confirmed her passing in a social media post Sunday night.

Love Family: With grateful hearts filled to overflowing for the profound influence of Mia on our lives, we want you to know that she passed away peacefully today. She was in her home surrounded by family. In the midst of a celebration of her life and an avalanche of happy… pic.twitter.com/YzhAuH1l9x — Mia Love (@MiaBLove) March 24, 2025

“Love Family: With grateful hearts filled to overflowing for the profound influence of Mia on our lives, we want you to know that she passed away peacefully today,” the X post read.

“She was in her home surrounded by family. In the midst of a celebration of her life and an avalanche of happy memories, Mia quietly slipped the bands of mortality and, as her words and vision always did, soared heavenward,” the post added.

“We are thankful for the many good wishes, prayers and condolences. We are taking some time as a family and will provide information about funeral services and a public celebration of her life in the days to come.”

Love, described by the Associated Press as “a daughter of Haitian immigrants who became the first Black Republican woman elected to Congress,” had undergone treatment for brain cancer.

The outlet added that she “received immunotherapy as part of a clinical trial at Duke University’s brain tumor center,” but her daughter “said earlier this month that the former lawmaker was no longer responding to treatment.”

Love passed away at her home in Saratoga Springs, Utah, a small city over which she served as mayor from 2010 to 2014.

Many Republicans, including Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, mourned the untimely passing. Cox described Love as a “dear friend.”

Abby and I are heartbroken by the passing of our dear friend Mia Love. A true trailblazer and visionary leader, Mia inspired countless Utahns through her courage, grace, and unwavering belief in the American dream. Her legacy leaves a lasting, positive impact on our state. We… pic.twitter.com/sZ5WDikodI — Governor Cox (@GovCox) March 24, 2025

“A true trailblazer and visionary leader, Mia inspired countless Utahns through her courage, grace, and unwavering belief in the American dream,” Cox posted to X on Sunday. “Her legacy leaves a lasting, positive impact on our state.”

Perhaps the most remembered moment of Love’s political career came during the 2017 March for Life.

Love gave an impassioned speech in support of protecting unborn lives at the Washington, D.C., event, which can viewed below:







“Each living child carries with him or her the potential for greatness,” she proudly proclaimed.

