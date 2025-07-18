Former Voice of America Staffer Charged Over Alleged Death Threats Against Marjorie Taylor Greene

A Maryland man who spent decades working at a government-funded agency that was in the crosshairs of the Trump administration has been arrested for allegedly threatening to kill one of the Republican Party’s most vocal members in Congress.

The Justice Department announced Thursday that it had indicted Seth Jason, a studio supervisor for Voice of America on numerous charges related to a series of threatening calls placed to Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.

And according to the Justice Department news release, the calls were placed from the Voice of America offices themselves.

Jason, 64, is also a now-former volunteer reserve officer with the Anne Arundel County, Maryland, Police Department, the New York Post reported.

He was arrested by the U.S. Capitol Police and Anne Arundel County officers, according to the DOJ news release.

The release states that the calls were made between Oct. 11, 2023, and Jan. 21 of this year — a day after Trump was inaugurated for his second term and began with a string of executive orders aimed at building national security and reducing the size of the government.

A Capitol Police investigation found “the phone calls were made from various phone lines connected to studios and control rooms at Voice of America headquarters, where Jason had worked as a longtime employee,” the release states.

At a news conference on Thursday, interim U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro, a former flame-throwing commentator on Fox News, read aloud some of the contents of the calls Jason is allegedly responsible for.

US Attorney Jeanine Pirro announces indictment of Seth Jason for threatening to kill @mtgreenee pic.twitter.com/qnd5jaunOx — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) July 18, 2025

“We’re coming after you and your staff. And we are locked and loaded,” Pirro read. “We’re going to take you all out.”

“We’ve got our AK-47s. You’re going to get one between the eyes. Bam. Bam. Bam.”

In a statement published to the social media platform X, Greene thanked Pirro and Trump ally Kari Lake, who oversaw slashing cuts to Voice of America’s staff from her post as special adviser to the U.S. Agency for Global Media.

For 15 months, I received terrifying death threats from one individual who worked alarmingly close to my office building at the Voice of America. That kind of sustained, targeted harassment is deeply disturbing. I truly feared for my life, as I do with all of the death threats… https://t.co/DXTtGkxsME — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) July 17, 2025

“For 15 months, I received terrifying death threats from one individual who worked alarmingly close to my office building at the Voice of America. That kind of sustained, targeted harassment is deeply disturbing. I truly feared for my life, as I do with all of the death threats I receive,” Greene said.

“I want to thank U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro, Senior Advisor Kari Lake, the Capitol Police, and the prosecutors who took this threat seriously and acted decisively to stop someone who was planning to kill me.”

Greene is no wallflower when it comes to battles in the public arena. She’s a firebrand, with a record of mixing it up with leftists on Capitol Hill. And some of her moves can be seen as going crosswise with the Trump administration, too, or even with Trump himself.

But her statement made it clear that the kind of calls she was receiving were over the line.

“Threatening an elected official, their family, or their staff is not free speech,” her statement said.

“It’s a crime, and it must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law … Justice must be served.

The DOJ news release describes Jason as “former” employee of VOA, but it wasn’t clear when his employment with the agency ended. His account on the social media platform LinkedIn indicates that it’s current.

In a news release, the Anne Arundel County Police Department confirmed that Jason had served as a reservist for the department, but noted pointedly that reservists “are unarmed and have no police authority.”

Voice of America has not published a post to its X account since March, when Trump effectively dismantled the agency, along with its sister agency, Radio Free Europe. It did not return a request for comment, the New York Post reported Thursday.

