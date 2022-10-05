Parler Share
Maria Bartiromo hosts "Mornings With Maria" at Fox Business Network Studios on April 27 in New York City.
Maria Bartiromo hosts "Mornings With Maria" at Fox Business Network Studios on April 27 in New York City. (John Lamparski / Getty Images)

Fox Business Host Maria Bartiromo Continues to Lead the Pack in Pre-Market News Coverage

 By Randy DeSoto  October 4, 2022 at 5:16pm
Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria” topped pre-market opening coverage during the third quarter, substantially gaining viewers.

The program, which is hosted by Maria Bartiromo and airs from 6 to 9 a.m. ET on weekdays, saw a 36 percent jump in the key 25 to 54 age demographic, according to a Fox news release published last week.

The show was up 24 percent in total viewers.

“Mornings with Maria” topped CNBC’s “Squawk Box” for the second consecutive quarter.

FBN’s “Kudlow” — hosted by former Trump White House top economic adviser Larry Kudlow — is the network’s most popular program, airing at 4 p.m. ET weekdays and averaging 322,000 viewers.

The network overall saw double-digit audience growth year-over-year and outpaced CNBC in business day viewers for the second straight quarter, averaging 227,000 tuning in.

Other FBN business day shows include “Varney & Co.” (9 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET), “Cavuto: Coast to Coast” (12 to 2 p.m. ET), “Making Money with Charles Payne” (2 to 3 p.m. ET) and “The Claman Countdown” (3 to 4 p.m. ET).

Bartiromo joined FBN from rival CNBC in 2014.

In 1995 while still with CNBC, she became the first journalist to report live daily from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Prior to working for CNBC, Bartiromo was a producer, writer and assignment editor with CNN Business.

Do you watch "Mornings with Maria"?

In addition to her FBN show, the New York native hosts “Sunday Morning Futures” on the Fox News Channel.

Former President Donald Trump has been a regular guest on Bartiromo’s program and she speaks favorably of him, which has garnered criticism for the Fox personality from liberal media outlets like The Washington Post and CNN.

On Tuesday’s “Mornings with Maria,” Bartiromo chastised the Biden White House for trying to blame high oil prices on price gauging rather than supply and demand.

She noted that President Joe Biden depleted the strategic petroleum reserve in a bid to bring gas prices down, but now they are going back up and the reserve is at “dangerously low levels.”

“I thought this was supposed to be for crises and emergencies,” Bartiromo said.

She also dinged the Biden administration for keeping the COVID-19 vaccine mandate in place for the military even though the president recently stated that the pandemic is over.

Members of the military are being punished, including getting kicked out of service, for not complying. Bartiromo questioned the policy, pointing out that the Army missed its recruiting goal this year by 25 percent, the worst result in nearly 50 years.

Her guest, GOP Rep. Warren Davidson of Ohio, agreed. The West Point graduate relayed that his number of applicants for a nomination to a military service academy is down over 20 percent.

“People don’t want to go join a woke military,” Davidson said. “They don’t want to join and serve for a commander in chief that somehow wants to fundamentally remake America and have the military focused on everything but its core mission.”

