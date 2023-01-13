Fox News Crushes, Takes All 15 Top Spots in Ratings - Look at Where CNN's 1st Show Appears in Comparison

Fox News continues to clobber its competition in the ratings, and, frankly, it’s not even close.

In fact, just this Wednesday, Fox News beat both CNN and MSNBC combined across most time slots, according to ratings compiled by Mediaite.

Remarkably, Fox’s top rated show – “The Five” – telecast at 5 p.m. ET, is not even in prime time.

Not only that, but Fox News beat CNN and MSNBC in most time slots for the 25-54 age demographic. That coveted age range is of particular importance to advertisers, and is highly sought after.

Mediaite’s analysis of cable news shows for January 11 showed CNN’s highest rated program – “Anderson Cooper 360” – garnered a mere 765,000 viewers. For comparison, Fox News’s lowest rated show, the 6 a.m. ET “Fox and Friends” netted 988,000 viewers. More so, Anderson Cooper’s show’s direct competitors at 8 p.m. ET blew it out of the water. MSNBC’s “All In w/ Chris Hayes” netted 1.4 million viewers, while “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Fox produced 3.275 million viewers.

After “The Five” with 3.6 million viewers and Fox’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” with 3.275 million viewers, “Jesse Watters Primetime” had 2.992 million. In all, Fox took the top 15 spots in cable news viewership.

Twitter users were quick to point out Fox News’s utter dominance:

Fox’s “Gutfeld!” is ranked 7th in cable news viewership. It’s giving legacy network late-night programs headaches. Wednesday, “Gutfeld!” had 2.054 million viewers at the typically waning 11 p.m. ET hour.

The latest Showbuzz Daily ratings for Wednesday of the previous week — January 4 — showed “Gutfeld!” approaching the 2.067 million of CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

“Gutfeld!” was beating “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and its 1.6 million viewers, as well as the 1.44 million viewers of ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Wednesday, January 11, the only times the combination of CNN and MSNBC beat Fox News in total viewers was at 2 and 4 p.m., according to data posted by Mediaite.

Although Fox’s “America Reports” was the 2 p.m. cable news ratings leader with 1.37 million (including 178,000 25-54), the CNN “Newsroom” and its 649,000 viewers (124,000 25-54) combined with MSNBC’s “Katy Tur Reports” and its 772,000 viewers (75,000 25-54) totaled more.

MSNBC was the ratings leader at 4 p.m., with “Deadline: White House” garnering 1.98 million viewers compared to “Your World with Neil Cavuto” on Fox News with 1.56 million. However, Cavuto won in the 25-54 demo with 174,000 compared to 131,000 for Deadline: White House.

Combined 25-54 numbers for “Deadline: White House” and “The Lead with Jake Tapper” on CNN (101,000) edged out Fox, their combination totaling 202,000.

Yet, Fox News won overall ratings Wednesday in every time slot except 2 p.m. and even there it was number one in the 25-54 demo.

Seeing the ongoing disaster, CNN has made noises about attempting to tone down it leftist bent, and despite some personnel changes, the ratings bloodshed continues.

And MSNBC? Well MSNBC is MSNBC and like so many leftist megaphones it seems to have no clue how divorced it is from reality.

And based on the ratings, both CNN and MSNBC have a long way to go before the content they offer finds a receptive ear from average Americans.

