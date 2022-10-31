MSNBC So Obsessed with 'Fascism' and 'Fascist' That It Used Terms 3x More Than CNN

While CNN is overhauling itself as less hyper-partisan amid a ratings drought, MSNBC has ramped up its fearmongering, left-wing propaganda to attack Republicans.

According to a Fox News analysis, “MSNBC has evoked fascism, or used the term ‘fascist,’ 1,614 times this year alone as critics believe the network is ‘attempting to divide’ with polarizing rhetoric.”

In the nine months between Jan. 1 and Oct. 23, the word “fascism” was uttered a stunning 627 times on MSNBC, while “fascist” was mentioned a whopping 987 times, Fox News reported.

The concept was used to smear Republicans and conservatives in a bid to stoke fear and hatred among MSNBC’s liberal audience.

However, it bears pointing out that Democrats control the White House, the Senate and the House of Representatives, so if the United States is in the grips of “fascism,” it’s hard to blame the GOP for this state of affairs.

Moreover, in an actual fascist state, neither the media nor private citizens are allowed to vocally criticize their “fascist” leaders.

Yet MSNBC, CNN, The New York Times, The Washington Post and almost every other legacy media outlet relentlessly attack the GOP and conservatives by invoking this rhetoric.

Fox News noted that it, too, had used the words “fascist” or “fascism” 1,113 times on air during the past 10 months, but it was mostly during discussions of how the left is frivolously throwing the word around as a verbal cudgel to smear conservatives.

Barrington Martin II, the co-director of the right-leaning political organization Our America, said MSNBC is intentionally using hyperbolic language to brainwash its audience.

“The constant fear-mongering rhetoric that MSNBC puts out is not meant to inform or educate Americans on the issues but to influence, indoctrinate and radicalize Americans towards radical leftist ideology,” Martin told Fox News.

Not surprisingly, MSNBC’s nonstop invocation of fascism has escalated in the lead-up to the midterm elections.

According to Fox News’ analysis, the words “fascist” or “fascism” were uttered on-air 369 times in September and 229 times in the first three weeks of October.

To reinforce this left-wing talking point, MSNBC host Joy Reid has also cavalierly thrown the word around on Twitter to malign the GOP.

On Oct. 18, Reid suggested that anyone who votes Republican is choosing “literal fascism, female serfdom, climate collapse.”

The deranged hyperbole is so off-the-charts it’s actually funny.

It’s terrifying how many Americans will choose literal fascism, female serfdom, climate collapse and the reversal of everything from Social Security & Medicare to student loan relief bc they think giving Republicans the power to investigate Hunter Biden will bring down gas prices — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) October 18, 2022

MSNBC and other Democratic operatives don’t seem to realize that their overuse of buzzwords such as “fascism,” “racism” and “white supremacy” cheapen the words and erode the emotional impact they’re supposed to evoke.

In other words, if everyone is a “fascist,” then no one is.

MSNBC hates “devil terms”? No. @DrJasonJohnson: “When it comes to terms that are considered polarizing, terms like ‘fascism’ and ‘Nazi’ are considered to be polarizing terms, but unfortunately those are the correct ways to describe what is happening with Republicans.” pic.twitter.com/UsI737RTkf — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) October 25, 2022

Gabriel Nadales, Our America’s other co-national director, told Fox News that “MSNBC is just making a mountain out of a molehill” with its tiresome abuse of the term.

He said repeating the word in a bid “to attack regular Americans so their side can win elections” merely underscores how “out of touch the left-wing mainstream media is with regular Americans.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.