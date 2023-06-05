Fox News Feeling the Burn Big Time One Month After Tucker Carlson's Ouster

The bad news continues for Fox News. The cable news favorite for conservatives is rapidly losing its once-loyal viewership, following the ousting of Tucker Carlson, the highest-rated and indisputable former star of the network.

Although the network maintained its position as the top-rated cable news network in total viewers and key demographics in May, it experienced a significant decline in viewership compared to the previous month, according to TV Newser.

In full basic cable rankings, Fox News Channel ranked third in average total prime-time viewers, first in total day viewers, fifteenth in the prime-time demographic, and fourth in the total day demographic.

In prime-time viewership, the numbers tell the story, with a substantial drop of 32 percent in average total prime-time viewers and a staggering 44 percent decrease in the ages 25-54 demographic. These figures highlight the drastic impact of Carlson’s absence on Fox News’ audience numbers.

The year-over-year rating trend for Fox News was also dismal. It experienced a 25 percent decrease in total day viewers, a 45 percent decline in the total day demographic, a 38 percent drop in total prime-time viewers, and a significant 62 percent decrease in the prime-time demographic compared to May 2022.

With Tucker gone, it is evident that the network is being carried by a few remaining stars, and the ratings reflect it.

While “The Five” has regained its status as the most-watched cable news show, and “Jesse Watters Primetime,” “Hannity,” “Special Report with Bret Baier,” and “Gutfeld!” continue to command significant viewership, the overall sentiment among viewers indicates a growing discontent.

Fox News host Harris Faulkner faced backlash from many fans of the network on Wednesday when she stated that the company would be compelled to integrate the left’s agenda of diversity, equity, and inclusion into its business model.

While commenting on Chick-fil-A’s embracing of “woke” DEI policies, Faulkner laid the blame on state policies, saying, “I mean, here at Fox — other corporations — there will be things they’re gonna have to change because the state of New York requires it.”

The idea of Fox News becoming even more “woke” than it already is sparked a wave of strong reactions on Twitter, with many users expressing their discontent and frustration with the network.

Faulkner’s statement seems to reflect the current mindset at Fox. Several employees at the network have blown the whistle on the “woke” ideology that exists beneath the facade of conservative values.

For example, in the “Inclusion” section of its website, Fox proudly claimed, “Pride’s mission is to cultivate community among FOX LGBTQ+ colleagues and allies, support causes important to the LGBTQ+ community, and foster a work environment where all FOX LGBTQ+ colleagues feel authentic and professionally supported.”

If the massive decline in the value of companies like Target and Bud Light has proved anything, it’s that conservatives still hold the power of the purse strings and know how to wield it.

This power extends beyond mere consumption — it is a catalyst for change. The market is swift to replace those who have fallen from the graces of its consumers.

When a company falters or fails to meet the expectations of its audience, the marketplace, like a voracious beast, stands eager to replace it with a more worthy contender.

Fox has made its choice.

The market is open for a new conservative cable news leader.

Let the games begin.

