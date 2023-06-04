Share
Boxes of Bud Light beer are seen at a liquor store in Buffalo Grove, Illinois, on April 25.
Boxes of Bud Light beer are seen at a liquor store in Buffalo Grove, Illinois, on April 25. (Nam Y. Huh / AP)

Bud Light Salespeople Lose Thousands of Dollars in Commission, But That's Not All

 By Michael Austin  June 4, 2023 at 2:30pm
When Anheuser-Busch subsidiary Bud Light chose to platform and promote Dylan Mulvaney, the nation’s foremost advocate of the gender identity movement, the beer company insulted and offended a large portion of its customer base.

History tells us that the company should have been safe to do so; typically, it’s a small handful of far-left progressives that boycott and pressure companies to bend to their politics, not middle-America conservatives. Usually, the latter group has more important things going on.

However, after years and years of passively turning their heads the other way, many conservatives have woken up to find their country is not the wonderful place it once was.

What was once degenerate and immoral is now seen as virtuous and vice versa. Conservative Americans have had enough, and with Bud Light they have finally chosen to take a stand by boycotting.

Since then, the company’s sales numbers and stock prices have floundered.

In fact, things have gotten so bad that Bud Light salespeople are beginning to feel a hit to their wallets.

According to ABC News, the typical salesperson at Bud Light made as much as $2,000 less in May compared to the previous two years.

“This has really, really killed a lot of the guys who are commission-based. That’s who it’s really hurting,” one supervisor told ABC News.

“There’s nothing they could’ve done — this was thrown in their faces.”

Now, no thoughtful boycotter is wishing ill on the salesmen and women caught in the middle of this mess. It’s quite unfortunate that they’ve had to pay a price for their employer’s misdeeds.

But make no mistake, a price needs to be paid for what Bud Light has done.

It bears remembering why exactly Dylan Mulvaney’s activism is, at its core, so very offensive.

During an appearance on Megyn Kelly’s podcast, Christian-conservative author and commentator Andrew Klavan perhaps distilled the core point here better than anyone else could.

During the mid-April interview, Kelly asked Klavan how he would respond to those who see the Mulvaney boycott and say, “What’s the big deal? Why are people mad about this?”

“If you watch the Dylan Mulvaney ad for Bud Light, he comes on, and he says, ‘Well, I don’t know anything about sports … it must be some kind of game I don’t know,'” Klavan said.

“Now, my wife is one of the most feminine people I know. She doesn’t know anything about sports. She doesn’t talk anything like that because she’s a grown-up lady who just happens to have lady’s interests. … That’s not the way women behave.”

“He is not being a woman. He is doing a woman. Everything about what he is doing is a show and a performance. … It’s as if I smeared my face with blackface … did an ‘Amos and Andy’ cliched, old-fashioned, racist black voice and tried to sell some product … that was for black people.”

Conversation