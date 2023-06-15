Fox News Gets Dethroned from Powerful Position Network Has Held Over 2 Years

Fox News’ viewership continues to plummet.

On Tuesday, Newsweek reported that the network’s 120-week reign atop prime-time cable news is over. From the 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern hours during the week that ended on Sunday, Fox ceded the top spot in the ratings to MSNBC.

It takes a special effort to make MSNBC look good, so congratulations to Fox executives on their improbable achievement.

A deep dive into the ratings reveals even more terrible news for the former cable news heavyweight.

Daily Wire producer Gregg Re shared statistics from last Friday that he called “the worst demo numbers in primetime that [Fox News] has ever posted.” The demographic in question is the all-important 25 to 54 age group.

these are the worst demo numbers in primetime that @FoxNews has ever posted https://t.co/pTFt2FBfYx — Gregg Re (@gregg_re) June 13, 2023

Re, a former head writer at “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” had an insider’s view of the network’s decline, which some might trace to the 2020 election.

Whenever it began, Fox’s self-immolation intensified with Carlson’s firing in April.

The most-watched host on all of cable news, Carlson spoke with a conservative-populist voice when he criticized the military-industrial complex, challenged COVID orthodoxies, mocked the establishment media, and exposed the corrupt decadence of ruling-class elites.

Since his departure from Fox, Carlson has uploaded three episodes of his new show, “Tucker on Twitter.”

One Twitter user posted a chart showing Carlson’s viewership dominance over his former employer.

Tucker Carlson’s first episode on Twitter on June 6th reached 23.5M video views so far (and 106M impressions). Here is how that stacks up against the Fox News ratings for the same day. It’s not even close. https://t.co/62LF0LrZnr@TuckerCarlson @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/6DUsORQzdW — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) June 8, 2023

Conservatives have long known that they are marginalized and despised in every major institution — schools, the establishment media, the entertainment industry and woke corporations.

Fox News once provided a refuge from this coordinated ostracization. Even when the network began showing signs of decay, at least it offered Carlson.

Now, however, Fox is silencing its most truthful voices and caving to woke madness.

Conservatives know where they stand with Fox and are making their exodus.

These ratings suggest that Fox will continue to feel the wrath of outraged conservatives as Bud Light and Target have.

