Peter Doocy Confronts KJP About Misleading Kamala Harris 'Talking Points' Card Being Handed Out in DC

Whatever you do, do not call Vice President Kamala Harris the “border czar.” That role never existed. The establishment media has told you as much, so it has to be true.

Also, Harris has done a mega-fabulous job at the border, and Democrats have statistics to prove it.

At a White House press briefing on Thursday, Peter Doocy of Fox News tried to make sense of Democrats’ cognitive dissonance on Harris and the border. His efforts yielded another head-scratching exchange with over-matched White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

In a clip posted to YouTube, Doocy began by holding up a set of printed talking points about Harris and the border. He indicated that Democratic legislators had received those talking points, and he asked about their source. Jean-Pierre, often referred to as KJP, told him to check with Harris’ campaign.

Then, Doocy read from the talking points and questioned the motives behind them.

“So, the first one says ‘Vice President Harris was NEVER appointed “border czar.” There has never been such a position. It doesn’t exist.’ Why are Democrats so sensitive about the vice president and the border?” the Fox News correspondent asked.

Predictably, KJP did not answer the question but instead accused Republicans of “getting in the way of a border deal.” She also acknowledged that Americans care about the issue.

“Do you think that the border would be less of a talking point now if there was less migration to the border, say if somebody had addressed root causes of migration sooner?” Doocy asked.

KJP immediately became flustered and referred back to one of her own earlier dishonest talking points.

“I talked about what we’re seeing at the border. It’s down by 55 percent,” she claimed.

“They moved forward and took actions to deal with what’s going on at the border,” KJP disingenuously said of Harris and her moribund boss, President Joe Biden.

Another 25 seconds of pure drivel ensued. During that time, KJP alternately blamed Republicans and — again, the cognitive dissonance — denied Harris’ leading role in border policy.

“So yes, we are going to debunk the false characterization of the vice president. She was not a ‘border czar,’ and it’s not just us! Independent fact checkers have said the same thing,” KJP said.

Harris did a great job at the border. But do not call her “border czar” because she never had that job. Do they even hear themselves?

As for “independent fact checkers” — a well-known euphemism for Democratic operatives in the establishment media — a remarkable video began circulating Thursday on the social media platform X, courtesy of NewsBusters. It showed establishment media figures alternately referring to Harris as “border czar” and then denying that they ever had.

Republicans must share this video far and wide.

The media actually thinks they can just memory hole that Kamala Harris was in fact named the Border Czar. They might be able to disappear a President, but they can’t disappear this. Well done to @newsbusters on this fact check of the fact-checkers. pic.twitter.com/zPLfNge9Bi — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 25, 2024

As for the specific “border czar” talking points, they looked like this:

Note the final talking point. It illustrates not only Democrats’ cognitive dissonance, but also the brazenness of their gaslighting.

“Border crossings by migrants from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador — the countries in Vice President Harris’ ‘root causes’ portfolio — have decreased dramatically in recent years. In 2023, they made up 22 percent of all border crossings, down from 41 percent in 2021,” the final talking point read.

First, the gaslighting:

If crossings by migrants from those three nations actually did comprise a smaller percentage of overall crossings in 2023 than in 2021, does that mean that fewer total migrants from those three nations have crossed the border in that time? Or, does it mean that illegal immigration from all other parts of the world has exploded? In the latter case, which is of course the true one, the total number of migrants from those three nations might have increased dramatically while still constituting a smaller overall percentage of the invasion. Democrats have no shame when it comes to manipulating voters or statistics.

Second, if Harris actually succeeded in dealing with those three nations, then why not embrace the “border czar” title? Why not make voters immediately think of her when they think of all the great achievements at the border?

Of course we know the answer. And Democrats can only lie about it for so long. Much like their cover-up of Biden’s cognitive decline, this issue will come back to haunt them.

