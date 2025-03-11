Fox News Loses a 'Pioneering Force' - Behind the Scenes Stalwart Dies at Age 61

Craig Savage, a longtime cameraman for Fox News Channel, died on Sunday after an extended battle with cancer. He was 61 years old.

Savage joined the network only four days before it officially launched and “has played a key role in its success,” according to Fox News.

Though he worked largely behind the scenes, executives at Fox News spoke highly of his contributions when they shared the update with staff in a memo on Monday.

“Shortly after joining the network, Craig’s exceptional skills and creative eye were quickly recognized by our then-Washington bureau chief Kim Hume, who assigned Craig to the White House unit, a role he honorably fulfilled throughout his career here,” FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and President and Executive Editor Jay Wallace wrote.

“An integral part of numerous pivotal events in FOX News Channel’s history, he helped shoot our first presidential interview with then-President Clinton and was subsequently involved in nearly every presidential interview thereafter,” they continued.

“He also ran the FOX floor camera at the 2000 and 2004 presidential conventions — an extremely challenging job that he truly relished.”

Savage’s technical expertise served him well as he worked in the White House unit.

“He was at the forefront of the industry’s evolution from analog to digital, mastering complicated transitions to LED lighting,” they continued. “There, he continued his reputation as an award-winning photographer and was dedicated to perfecting the images he produced for news programming, encompassing everything from elections to wars and natural disasters.”

Savage often poured himself into “learning the latest technologies, only to turn around and generously share that knowledge with colleagues.”

His ability to troubleshoot under pressure made him “the go-to person for any complex challenge,” especially at the White House.

Savage also selflessly served the network to the benefit of his less experienced colleagues.

“In one notable instance, Craig chose to act as an engineer during a major pool trip for FOX News when then-President Clinton visited Africa, deciding to help our very young team accomplish a huge assignment instead of traveling in his traditional role, which would have allowed him to go on a safari and have a front row seat to an historic event in Africa,” Scott and Wallace added.

Savage accompanied former President George W. Bush on his surprise 2003 trip to Iraq, when the commander-in-chief visited troops stationed in the country during Thanksgiving.

He also joined President Donald Trump in 2019 when he made a Thanksgiving trip to Afghanistan.

“His stealth and proficiency in delivering footage under the most stringent conditions were a testament to his skill and dedication,” Scott and Wallace continued.

“He truly left an indelible mark on Fox News and shaped the careers of many.”

In recent years, Savage started working as a drone pilot, racking up hundreds of flight hours while gathering footage for Fox News at the southern border and during natural disasters.

Savage is survived by his wife, Anne Marie Riha, who works as a senior producer at Fox News, as well as his sons, Jake, Andrew, and Maxwell; daughter-in-law Alexa; stepchildren, Zachary and Carly Norins; and grandchildren, Sloane and Evander.

