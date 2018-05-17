Fox News Makes History, Names Suzanne Scott as Its First Female CEO

The new CEO of Fox News is certainly no stranger to the network.

Suzanne Scott has been with Fox News since the network’s launch 22 years ago. Now she’s not only the CEO of Fox News, she’s also its first female CEO.

“Suzanne has been instrumental in the success of Fox News and she has now made history as its first female CEO,” said Lachlan Murdoch, chairman of 21st Century Fox and the chairman and CEO of the proposed New Fox said in a statement. “Her vision and innovation have helped create some of the most popular and lucrative primetime programs on cable and as we embark on the era of the proposed New Fox, I am confident that Suzanne’s leadership will ensure the dominance of both Fox News & FBN for years to come.”

Most recently, Scott has served as president of programming for Fox News and Fox Business since June.

In that role, Scott oversaw all network programming and talent management, which included significantly altering FNC’s primetime lineup last year. She oversaw “Tucker Carlson Tonight” taking over Bill O’Reilly’s spot at 8 p.m., moving “Hannity” back to the 9 p.m. timeslot and launching “The Ingraham Angle at 10 p.m.

She also co-created “Outnumbered Overtime” with Harris Faulkner, “The Story” with Martha MacCallum and “The Daily Briefing” with Dana Perino.

Scott expanded the network’s schedule last fall to provide 20 hours of live programming and according to the network, is responsible for having more women anchoring and hosting shows on FNC’s lineup than any other cable news network.

“I am incredibly honored and humbled to take on this new role and very thankful to Rupert and Lachlan for their leadership and confidence in me to run Fox News,” Scott said. “I am beyond proud of our incredible team and the success we have built as a network.”

Current and former Fox personalities sent congratulations to Scott via social media.

This is a great day for @FoxNews and for women. Congratulations @Suzannescott this is well deserved. Hard work, dedication and determination. Proud of you. https://t.co/GoXjTtQ04G — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) May 17, 2018

Congratulations @Suzannescott! Named CEO of @FoxNews and first woman to ever run the channel. A fierce leader and wonderful mom. Well deserved! https://t.co/Gm9BtreylH — Abby Huntsman (@HuntsmanAbby) May 17, 2018

She makes history not just for being first women CEO at Fox — but first CEO in all of cable news, right? CNN and MSNBC are run by men ….no women have ever run those cables… https://t.co/XYq9netNFU — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) May 17, 2018

Jay Wallace, who had been executive vice president of news and editorial, will serve as Scott’s second-in-command, with the title of president of Fox News and executive editor. Wallace has also been with the network since its inception.

“With more than two decades of experience in newsgathering and production where he helped build and transform the news division, Jay Wallace’s editorial leadership and passion for journalism will serve Fox News well into the future,” Murdoch said.

The network also announced that Jack Abernathy, who was named co-president of Fox News last May, will continue as CEO of the expanded Fox TV stations group. He’ll be working closely with Fox Broadcasting Company and Fox Sports.

The parent company of Fox News, 21st Century Fox, announced Wednesday that Murdoch would take over Fox as chairman and CEO after the company completed a sale of assets to the Walt Disney Company.

