Share
News
Sports

Fox NFL's Curt Menefee Expands Duties as New Co-Host of 'Good Day New York'

 By Ben Kew  January 10, 2024 at 8:19am
Share

“Fox NFL Sunday” host Curt Menefee appears to be following in the footsteps of his friend Michael Strahan.

WNYW reported that the veteran sports broadcaster will be joining Rosanna Scotto as a co-host of “Good Day New York” starting next Tuesday.

The move will require Menefee to be in New York during the week and travel to Los Angeles on weekends during the NFL season.

“I’m beyond thrilled to be returning to FOX 5 as a member of the ‘Good Day New York’ family, while also continuing my weekly hang with my brothers on ‘FOX NFL Sunday,'” Menefee said.

“And how cool is it that I get to share this homecoming with the legendary Rosanna Scotto? Way back in the day, my Fox journey began in the same New York studio sitting beside Rosanna on the 10 O’Clock News. This full circle moment is a dream come true.

Trending:
Ex-Teacher Charged Over Alleged Sex Videos with Her Former Eighth-Grade Student

“There’s no place like New York. No place. I can’t wait to get back to the energy of the city, the culture, the restaurants, the people, everything that makes it the greatest city in the world.”

Scotto took to the X platform to express her excitement at once again working with the 58-year-old broadcaster.

In an interview with The New York Post, Menefee said that he has always wanted to work in morning television.

Are you a Curt Menefee fan?

“Morning television is something I’ve always wanted to do because of the variety,” he explained. “I’ve been a news nerd my whole life.”

On following in the steps of Michael Strahan, Menefee joked that he would start having to refer him as “Mr.” because Strahan also works in New York and flies a private jet to perform his “Fox NFL Sunday” duties.

“It is like one of those things when you see players and they always refer to the owner as ‘Mr.,’ ‘Mr. Jones,’” Menefee said with a chuckle.

“I’m going to call him Mr. Strahan from this point on, so he knows my respect level, so I get on that plane.”

Related:
Fox News Reporter Dies at Age 33: 'An Honest Journalist Who Truly Cared About Facts'

Originally from Iowa, Menefee began his broadcasting career at local stations before joining Fox Sports in 1997.

Since then, he has become a prominent figure in Fox’s NFL coverage, hosting pregame shows and covering major events like the Super Bowl. He has also authored the book, “Losing Isn’t Everything,” offering insights into the emotional impact of sporting defeats.

“Curt is a standout member of FOX Sports, as well as the ultimate team player,” said Lew Leone, senior vice president and general manager of WNYW FOX 5 and WWOR My9, WNYW reported.

“He’s got the rare ability to combine his journalistic skills, approachability and innate curiosity to connect with morning viewers,” he added. “I’m thrilled to welcome him to FOX 5 and ‘Good Day New York.'”

An Important Message from Our Staff:

 

We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. 

 

Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal the election? 

 

We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help?

 

At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out.

 

Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. 

 

We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender.

 

Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. 

 

It is a pleasure to serve you.

 

P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Ben Kew
Ben Kew is a conservative journalist and commentator. Originally from the United Kingdom, he studied politics and modern languages at the University of Bristol. He started his career at Breitbart London aged 20, before moving to the U.S. to cover Congress and eventually becoming the outlet’s Latin America correspondent until the end of 2020. Since then he has worked in editorial roles at RedState and Human Events. He has also written for The Spectator, Spiked, The Epoch Times, The Critic and PanAm Post.
Ben Kew is a conservative journalist and commentator. Originally from the United Kingdom, he studied politics and modern languages at the University of Bristol. He started his career at Breitbart London aged 20, before moving to the U.S. to cover Congress and eventually becoming the outlet’s Latin America correspondent until the end of 2020. Since then he has worked in editorial roles at RedState and Human Events. He has also written for The Spectator, Spiked, The Epoch Times, The Critic and PanAm Post.




Fox NFL's Curt Menefee Expands Duties as New Co-Host of 'Good Day New York'
Gallery Owner Admits Who Bought Hunter Biden's Art: Report
Police Dispatched to Jack Smith's Maryland Residence After Disturbing 911 Call: Reports
'The View's' Ana Navarro Forced to Retract Ridiculous Claim About Jan. 6: 'I Misspoke'
Watch: Taylor Swift Cold On-Air Reaction Goes Viral After Golden Globes Host Jokes About Her NFL Coverage
See more...

Conversation