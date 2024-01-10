Fox NFL's Curt Menefee Expands Duties as New Co-Host of 'Good Day New York'

“Fox NFL Sunday” host Curt Menefee appears to be following in the footsteps of his friend Michael Strahan.

WNYW reported that the veteran sports broadcaster will be joining Rosanna Scotto as a co-host of “Good Day New York” starting next Tuesday.

The move will require Menefee to be in New York during the week and travel to Los Angeles on weekends during the NFL season.

“I’m beyond thrilled to be returning to FOX 5 as a member of the ‘Good Day New York’ family, while also continuing my weekly hang with my brothers on ‘FOX NFL Sunday,'” Menefee said.

“And how cool is it that I get to share this homecoming with the legendary Rosanna Scotto? Way back in the day, my Fox journey began in the same New York studio sitting beside Rosanna on the 10 O’Clock News. This full circle moment is a dream come true.

“There’s no place like New York. No place. I can’t wait to get back to the energy of the city, the culture, the restaurants, the people, everything that makes it the greatest city in the world.”

Scotto took to the X platform to express her excitement at once again working with the 58-year-old broadcaster.

Wow! Welcome back @curtmenefee ! Looking forward to working with you again. And I want to congratulate @BIANCApeters8 on her new role coanchoring the noon and 6pm on Fox 5. Join me in welcoming Curt and congratulating Bianca! @fox5ny #gdny pic.twitter.com/DwUwfJdGn6 — Rosanna Scotto (@rosannascotto) January 7, 2024

In an interview with The New York Post, Menefee said that he has always wanted to work in morning television.

“Morning television is something I’ve always wanted to do because of the variety,” he explained. “I’ve been a news nerd my whole life.”

On following in the steps of Michael Strahan, Menefee joked that he would start having to refer him as “Mr.” because Strahan also works in New York and flies a private jet to perform his “Fox NFL Sunday” duties.

“It is like one of those things when you see players and they always refer to the owner as ‘Mr.,’ ‘Mr. Jones,’” Menefee said with a chuckle.

“I’m going to call him Mr. Strahan from this point on, so he knows my respect level, so I get on that plane.”

FOX Sports’ Curt Menefee to co-host ‘Good Day New York’ in expanded role at FOX https://t.co/vUmTLAKpas — FOX 5 Atlanta (@FOX5Atlanta) January 7, 2024

Originally from Iowa, Menefee began his broadcasting career at local stations before joining Fox Sports in 1997.

Since then, he has become a prominent figure in Fox’s NFL coverage, hosting pregame shows and covering major events like the Super Bowl. He has also authored the book, “Losing Isn’t Everything,” offering insights into the emotional impact of sporting defeats.

“Curt is a standout member of FOX Sports, as well as the ultimate team player,” said Lew Leone, senior vice president and general manager of WNYW FOX 5 and WWOR My9, WNYW reported.

“He’s got the rare ability to combine his journalistic skills, approachability and innate curiosity to connect with morning viewers,” he added. “I’m thrilled to welcome him to FOX 5 and ‘Good Day New York.'”

