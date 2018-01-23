The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
News
Print

Franklin Graham: Donald Trump Is Defending Christian Faith More Than Any President in My Lifetime

By Erin Coates
January 23, 2018 at 10:19am

Print

Rev. Franklin Graham spoke to Fox News about President Donald Trump’s defense of the Christian faith during his first year in office.

“I’m just grateful for the president,” he began. “I applaud what he has done this first year even though he’s been attacked since day one.”

Graham praised Trump’s defense of Christians in America and across the world on “Fox & Friends” Sunday morning.

TRENDING: These Are the Members of Congress Who Are Asking Not to be Paid During the Government Shutdown

“The world is attacking Christians because they hate the name of Christ. And President Trump has been defending Christians,” he said. “I find it refreshing to have a president who’s not afraid to say Jesus, he’s not afraid to have prayers where people end in the name of Jesus. We’ve never had this, not in my lifetime. He defends the Christian faith more than any president in my lifetime.”

The reverend pointed to the president’s use of the phrase “Merry Christmas” instead of “Happy Holidays” as an example.

“The secular world wants to take Christ out of Christmas,” Graham said. “It’s the name of Jesus Christ that they hate.”

He further asserted that Americans should support Trump because “he’s the president.”

“Whether you voted for this man or you didn’t, it doesn’t matter because he’s the president,” he said. “And if he succeeds we all succeed. If he fails we all fail.”

RELATED: White House Releases Video Detailing Trump’s First Year in Office, and It’s Been a Good One

Do you think President Trump has successfully defended Christianity across the world?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Graham added that the economic growth under Trump is “incredible” and everyone is benefiting from it.

“We all are benefiting from this man. he’s a businessman, he’s not a politician. And that’s what I think is so good, he doesn’t play by the politicians rules,” he said. “He’s a businessman who’s trying to fix a broken system.”

The reverend also acknowledged that Trump is not “President Perfect.”

“He’s got his flaws like we all do. But he is certainly trying to fix this nation so that it will be better for my grandchildren and his grandchildren.”

In an NBC News interview last week, Graham defended the president among allegations of an affair with Stormy Daniels and said that it “is just a news story, and I don’t even know if it’s accurate.”

“Our country’s got a sin problem, and I believe if these politicians in Washington would recognize the moral failure of so many of their policies that maybe we could fix it.”

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: Christianity, Donald Trump, Faith, Franklin Graham

By: Erin Coates on January 23, 2018 at 10:19am

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Becky Loggia

donald trump (4)

After Senate Votes to End Shutdown, Trump Issues a Statement on Immigration

Caterine DeCicco

Image Consultant Says What Melania Won’t, Reveals a Message First Lady Is Sending with Wardrobe

Joe Setyon

nancy pelosi

Pelosi Treats Democrats to Swanky Outing While Government Is Shut Down

Randy DeSoto

Kodak_Black

Rapper Posts Live Video on Instagram Showing Guns, Drugs… and Police Arresting Him

Jonathan Pincus

Donald Trump

Trump WH Just Told The Democrats Any Budget Deal with DACA Attached Is Dead on Arrival

Joe Setyon

Chuck_Schumer,_Nancy_Pelosi

The End of the Government Shutdown Has Opened a Torrent of Media Anger at Democrats

Jack Crowe

‘Disappointment’: Progressive Lawmakers Lash Out Against Schumer’s Leadership

Jason Hopkins

Brooke_Baldwin,_Debbie_Wassermann_Schultz

Even CNN Is in Disbelief Over This Debbie Wasserman Schultz Answer

Recently Posted