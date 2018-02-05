The Western Journal

Faith News
Franklin Graham Responds to Eagles Players Who Thanked God, Jesus After Super Bowl Win

By Jonathan Pincus
February 5, 2018 at 2:27pm

Christian evangelist Franklin Graham took to Facebook after Sunday’s Super Bowl to congratulate the Philadelphia Eagles on their victory over the favored New England Patriots, as well as highlight members of the Eagles organization who gave all the glory to God.

“Congratulations to the Philadelphia Eagles on their #SuperBowl 2018 win last night!” Graham wrote in a Facebook post. “After the game, it was great to hear so many Christians on the team publicly thanking God.”

The first name Graham listed was that of Eagles tight end Zach Ertz who, with a little over two minutes remaining in the contest, scored the go-ahead touchdown to give Philadelphia the lead and eventual victory.

“Tight End Zach Ertz said, ‘Glory to God first and foremost. We wouldn’t be here without Him.'” Graham stated before turning his attention to the Super Bowl’s most valuable player, Nick Foles.

“Quarterback and MVP Nick Foles gave glory to God, and Head Coach Doug Pederson said, ‘I can only give the praise to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for giving me this opportunity…'”

Foles, who is a devout Christian, also used his time in the spotlight to thank God after the Eagles’ NFC championship victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Jan. 21.

The Philadelphia signal caller recently revealed that he wants to become a pastor after he retires from football, The Daily Caller reported.

“I want to be a pastor in a high school,” Foles said Thursday. “It’s on my heart. I took a leap of faith last year and signed up to take classes at seminary. I wanted to continue to learn and challenge my faith.”

The Eagles head coach Doug Pederson is strong in his faith as well. He began his post-playing career as a head coach at Calvary Baptist High School in Shreveport, Louisiana, according to the Washington Post.

Faith was reportedly a “binding force” in the Eagles locker room this past season, as highlighted by this video released by the organization.

The Post noted that players would share devotionals with each other, and even hold baptisms in the team’s cold tub and a hotel pool.

While the Philadelphia Eagles may have made waves in the public with their upset victory over the Patriots, they made even more waves in the Christian community, especially with Graham.

Graham concluded his post by stating: “This is sure good to hear in the media. We may not be playing a championship game today, but the Bible tells us, ‘…whatever you do, do it all for the glory of God.'”

