Franklin Graham shared words from his famous evangelist father in a special message for the National Day of Prayer Thursday.

“My father Billy Graham once said, ‘Prayer is the Christian’s greatest weapon,'” he said in a Facebook post.

“On this National Day of Prayer — and every day — let’s stop and seek God.”







Billy Graham died in 2018 at age 99 after a long career of leading evangelistic crusades attended by more than 100 million people worldwide, as well as millions more on television, according to Christianity Today.

He gained a reputation as “America’s Pastor” but also met with many of the leading political figures and heads of state over many decades, including 12 consecutive presidents, from Harry S. Truman to Barack Obama.

Franklin Graham is Billy Graham’s eldest son. He is president of Samaritan’s Purse, a Christian disaster relief ministry, and he also helms his late father’s organization, the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, carrying on the work of holding evangelistic meetings worldwide.

Franklin Graham’s National Day of Prayer message also exhorted believers to battle the worst ills of today’s society with help from our heavenly Father.

“Our country is spiraling in a heap of confusion and lies,” he said.

Do you pray regularly? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“As a nation we have turned our back on God and His Word, and we are seeing the results. Violence, crime, and suicide are rampant.

“Our hope isn’t in politicians and programs — our hope is in God.”

Graham emphasized the importance of enlisting God’s help through prayer.

“As Christians, we need to be more intentional than ever about PRAYER,” he said.

“The Bible instructs us to make prayer a priority.

“Pray for our leaders — from the President, to those serving in Congress, to those in leadership at the state and local level — that God would give them wisdom, guide them, and have mercy on our nation.”

Graham is currently taking part in the “God Loves You” tour on the East Coast, with Christian musicians Newsboys, Marcos Witt and Dennis Agajanian.

CBN reported more than 9,000 people braved stormy weather Tuesday in Elkton, Maryland, to hear Graham’s gospel message.

“What a great evening!” Graham posted on Twitter after Tuesday’s event.

“The crowd loved the incredible music by @Newsboys, @MarcosWitt & @DennisAgajanian — & I shared a message from the Word of God.

“There’s a lot of bad news today, but the Good News is that God sent His Son, Jesus Christ, to earth on a rescue mission to save us from our sins so that we can be forgiven & spend eternity with Him.”

Even though it was cold tonight in beautiful Elkton, MD, over 9,000 people came out to the Fair Hill Fairgrounds for the God Loves You Tidewater Tour! What a great evening! The crowd loved the incredible music by @Newsboys, @MarcosWitt & @DennisAgajanian—& I shared a message from… pic.twitter.com/bdqFu8Gq6g — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) May 3, 2023

Graham will speak again Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. at the next stop of the tour in Salisbury, Maryland.

The final stops for the tour will be in Portsmouth, Virginia, on May 6 and Edenton, North Carolina, on Sunday, May 7.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.