The Rev. Franklin Graham announced that his aunt and the only surviving sibling of his legendary father, the Rev. Billy Graham, died Thursday morning.

Jean Graham Ford died at the age of 91, Franklin Graham announced in a lengthy tribute to his beloved aunt on his Facebook page.

Franklin Graham said like him and his father, his Aunt Jean was devout in her faith.

“My Aunt Jean loved the Lord Jesus Christ, her family, her church and the work of God’s people around the world,” Franklin Graham wrote. “She, along with her husband Dr. Leighton Ford, was always a great encourager to my father throughout his entire ministry. He sought her counsel on many issues during his lifetime.”

Mrs. Ford, her nephew said, met her husband in college and he went on to become a minister.

Referring to her as a godly woman, Franklin Graham said Leighton Ford was “thankful” for her years of “support and loyalty.”

He also recalled his father’s stories of growing up with his sister, who was the youngest of four and was diagnosed with polio at a very young age.

“My father often recounted memories of growing up on the dairy farm,” the Samaritan’s Purse founder wrote. “He was the oldest of the four children born to my grandparents, Frank and Morrow Graham.

Are you a fan of Franklin Graham? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

He continued:

“The youngest was his sister Jean who was still a child when my parents married in 1943. She was stricken with polio at age 11 that paralyzed her throat.

“Even at that time in her young life, and faced with the possibility of death as a child, she often said that it would not have bothered her [to die] so much because she knew she was going to heaven. She traced her faith back to her childhood, commenting that Jesus ‘was part of our family.’”

Franklin Graham said his late aunt never wavered in her faith throughout her long life, even when her oldest son Sandy died of a rare heart ailment at 21.

He added, “We are thankful for her life that impacted so many when she would share her testimony, saying, ‘Sometimes it’s so difficult to trust our lives to the Lord Jesus Christ, and yet to me, there’s no option. That happened to be ingrained in me, my trust in what He promises; my trust in who I know Him to be.’”

While the Graham family is grieving the loss of Jean today, her nephew said they are simultaneously rejoicing in her walk with Jesus.

Citing from the book of II Corinthians, Franklin Graham concluded, “My prayers are with Uncle Leighton, as well as his son Kevin and daughter Debbie.

“My wife and family join with them in praise for a life well lived, and know that ‘to be absent from the body’ is to be ‘at home with the Lord.’”

Billy Graham died in 208 at the age of 99.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.