Free Book 'The Bible and Gold' Will Change How You Think About Money

Note: The information provided here or in any related communications is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as financial advice. We do not provide personalized investment, financial, or legal advice. The Western Journal benefits from purchases made through our sponsors.

The banking system’s catastrophic breakdown is no longer a distant threat – it’s happening RIGHT NOW as regional banks crumble under the weight of fraudulent debt and America’s financial infrastructure faces an unprecedented meltdown!

This groundbreaking book, The Bible and Gold lays bare the sinister plot of corrupt banking systems to enslave Americans through a fraudulent financial system that’s been bleeding your wealth dry. With regional bank losses soaring and credit markets in chaos, the banking sector’s paper money is a ticking time bomb.

This Book connects the dots between biblical prophecy and today’s financial corruption, citing verses like Revelation 13:17 to warn of a future where Central Bank Digital Currencies could lock you out of your own money, and how gold and silver are your shield against this incoming dystopian nightmare.

In The Bible and Gold, you will learn:

How global elites and central banks are hoarding gold while peddling fraudulent financial systems to the masses

How to empower yourself with practical know-how to understand banking corruption

Why God created honest economic principles as a shield against financial manipulation

How manmade currency and fraudulent banking practices have corrupted the global financial system

Evidence of The Imminent Banking Crisis Threat Exposed:

Just a few days ago Zions Bancorporation suffered a shocking $60 million loss from bad loans and a staggering $1 billion loss of its valuation in one day. The KBW Regional Banking Index has plummeted nearly 5 percent this year, while major banks like JPMorgan Chase have written off hundreds of millions in losses with Jamie Dimon warning: “When you see one cockroach, there are probably more”.

Genesis Gold Group is your ally in understanding the imminent threat of financial collapse. They’re giving away The Bible and Gold for free to arm Americans against the corrupt banking system and guide you toward financial truth.

Genesis Gold’s faith-driven approach towards helping to protect their fellow Americans from the evils of our greedy banking elites, as well as their relentless support and advocacy for injured veterans and their charities, proves they’re in it for the America First cause.

“Financial collapse is coming with NO WARNING – protect your family and finances before the system enters freefall! Don’t be left holding worthless investments when the banks fail. ‘The Bible and Gold’ will change the way you look at financial corruption forever.” – Jonathan Rose, CEO, Genesis Gold Group

Sponsored content is a service paid for by an advertiser and produced by Liftable Media.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.