‘Freedom Isn’t Free’: Melania Shares Powerful Memorial Day Message

First lady Melania Trump delivered a Memorial Day message via social media on Monday reminding Americans “freedom isn’t free.”

“On #MemorialDay we honor the many Americans who laid down their lives for our great country. As one nation under God, we come together to remember that freedom isn’t free,” Trump tweeted.

“Thank you to all the service members & their families who sacrifice so much to keep us safe.”

On #MemorialDay we honor the many Americans who laid down their lives for our great country. As one nation under God, we come together to remember that freedom isn’t free. Thank you to all the service members & their families who sacrifice so much to keep us safe. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/H6yhNQXyPg — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 28, 2018

The first lady is currently recovering from minor kidney surgery that she underwent May 14 and has been out of the public eye since.

President Donald Trump paid his respects to the fallen on Monday by participating in a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb on the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery before addressing thousands on hand at Memorial Amphitheater on the cemetery’s grounds.

During his remarks, the president singled out 7-year-old Christian Jacobs in the audience for special recognition

“Also joining us today is a very special friend, 7-year-old Christian Jacobs… Last year, after the wreath laying ceremony, Christian walked over to me with great confidence, shook my hand, looked me straight in the eye and asked if I would like to meet his dad,” @POTUS says pic.twitter.com/4taliwjpyY — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 28, 2018

“I met Christian exactly one year ago today,” Trump recounted. “Last year, after the wreath-laying ceremony, Christian walked over to me with great confidence, shook my hand, looked me straight in the eye, and asked if I would like to meet his dad.”

“He loved his dad, Marine Sergeant Christopher Jacobs, who died when Christian was just eight months old,” said Trump.

Remembering Christian Jacob's Marine father who gave the Ultimate Sacrifice. This is Memorial Day

Pres.Trump

met this little Marine one year ago today.

He honored him&his Marine father(one of the fallen)today in his speech at #TombOfUnknownSoldier#RememberTheFallen #SemperFi pic.twitter.com/8iaGyCWNbQ — ☆♡☆LisaM (@LisaKenolady) May 28, 2018

A picture of then 5-year-old Christian by his father’s gravesite went viral in 2015, showing the poignancy of the loss some were experiencing.

NPR reported that the boy’s father, Christopher, was killed during a training exercise in California in 2011.

According to his grave marker, the Marine was a veteran of both the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.

Five-year-old Christian Jacobs pauses at his father’s gravestone at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day. pic.twitter.com/CyEtbehxkM — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 30, 2016

Trump also recognized former Kansas senator and World War II veteran Bob Dole, who was in attendance at the Arlington ceremony.

Dole, 94, was severely wounded during operations in Italy in 1945.

After retiring from the Senate in 1996, Dole went on to serve as national chairman for the National World War II Memorial located on the Washington Mall.

