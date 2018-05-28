SECTIONS
Politics
Print

‘Freedom Isn’t Free’: Melania Shares Powerful Memorial Day Message

By Randy DeSoto
May 28, 2018 at 3:02pm

Print

First lady Melania Trump delivered a Memorial Day message via social media on Monday reminding Americans “freedom isn’t free.”

“On #MemorialDay we honor the many Americans who laid down their lives for our great country. As one nation under God, we come together to remember that freedom isn’t free,” Trump tweeted.

“Thank you to all the service members & their families who sacrifice so much to keep us safe.”

The first lady is currently recovering from minor kidney surgery that she underwent May 14 and has been out of the public eye since.

TRENDING: Supreme Court Justices Ginsburg and Gorsuch Snipe at Each Other in Written Decision

President Donald Trump paid his respects to the fallen on Monday by participating in a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb on the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery before addressing thousands on hand at Memorial Amphitheater on the cemetery’s grounds.

During his remarks, the president singled out 7-year-old Christian Jacobs in the audience for special recognition

“I met Christian exactly one year ago today,” Trump recounted. “Last year, after the wreath-laying ceremony, Christian walked over to me with great confidence, shook my hand, looked me straight in the eye, and asked if I would like to meet his dad.”

“He loved his dad, Marine Sergeant Christopher Jacobs, who died when Christian was just eight months old,” said Trump.

A picture of then 5-year-old Christian by his father’s gravesite went viral in 2015, showing the poignancy of the loss some were experiencing.

Do you appreciate first lady Melania Trump?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

NPR reported that the boy’s father, Christopher, was killed during a training exercise in California in 2011.

According to his grave marker, the Marine was a veteran of both the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.

RELATED: Sen. Mike Lee: To Achieve Middle East Peace, Nations Must Recognize Israel’s Capital

Trump also recognized former Kansas senator and World War II veteran Bob Dole, who was in attendance at the Arlington ceremony.

Dole, 94, was severely wounded during operations in Italy in 1945.

After retiring from the Senate in 1996, Dole went on to serve as national chairman for the National World War II Memorial located on the Washington Mall.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

Tags: Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Memorial Day, Veterans

By: Randy DeSoto on May 28, 2018 at 3:02pm

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

george hw bush

Breaking: George H. W. Bush Rushed To Hospital

Scott Kelnhofer

Nancy_Pelosi

Pelosi Facing Heat After Fumbling NFL Anthem Protest Question

Scott Kelnhofer

Rancher Sets Off Media Storm After Killing What He Thought Was a Wolf

Chris Agee

Fox Host Calls Trey Gowdy a ‘Phony’ Who has ‘Never Done Anything’

Jack Davis

White House Responds After ‘Elitist’ DeNiro Bans Trump From Restaurants

Jack Davis

vladimir putin

Putin Announces Plan To Step Down from Presidency

Rebekah Baker

Trump Frees American Prisoner Held in Captivity for 2 Years

Joshua Gill

Southern Baptist Denomination Cuts Ties With DC Baptists Over Homosexuality

Recently Posted