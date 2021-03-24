If the Biden administration isn’t convinced it has a crisis with illegal immigration, maybe Lindsey Graham can change some minds.

The South Carolina senator, one of the most vocal of the Senate Republicans when it comes to the unfolding disaster at the southern border, is planning a trip to the region with colleagues this week.

And if he doesn’t get cooperation there, he’s going to make it known in Washington.

Graham was interviewed on Fox News’ “Hannity,” right after host Sean Hannity aired a truly alarming report from investigative reporter and Fox contributor Sara Carter, who obtained emails from a Border Patrol agent warning of a potential “disaster waiting to happen” in an overcrowded detention center in Donna, Texas, packed with underage illegal immigrants.

The email detailed how nearly 700 children were being held in an area intended for only 80, forced to sleep on their sides to conserve space, supervised by only two agents.

“If we have a fire, a carbon monoxide leak from the generators, a stampede, or any number of potential and likely occurrences, many people will die,” the email stated.

Combined with photos released Monday via Axios by Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas depicting overcrowding in the same center, the report helped build the image of a federal government overseeing a humanitarian catastrophe — all while Democrats pretend nothing is wrong.

“God bless the Border Patrol, God bless the custom[s] agents who are dealing with the Biden administration’s sh** show at the border,” Graham told Fox News host Sean Hannity in an interview Tuesday night.

“I’m going down with 18 senators Friday. And if I’m denied the ability to look into anyplace I want to go, we’re going to shut the Senate down.”

Check out the segment here. Graham’s appearance starts about the 1:30 mark:

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

“Where are all the liberal hypocrites?” Graham asked.

“Where’s AOC? Where’s Elizabeth Warren? Where’s Vice President Harris, who basically protested outside of a facility in Homestead, Florida, during the Trump years holding migrant children.

“So here’s my message: President Biden, Vice President Harris, with all due respect, get off you’re a** and go to the border and look and see what you have caused by policies that will not work. Quit denying the obvious.

“This is not a crisis, it’s beyond a crisis. It’s a national security disaster in the making.”

Those are words Democrats aren’t going to accept, of course, because the Democratic mind has become so warped by four years of unreasoning, unremitting distaste for President Donald Trump and his policies that anything that is the opposite of the Trump approach to a problem is an unquestionable good for liberals.

Trump worked with the governments of Mexico and Central American to reduce the flow of immigration north? The Biden administration must work to undo that, no matter how Mexico might feel about it.

Trump ordered construction of a wall to keep out illegal immigrants and restore the country’s control over its borders? Biden must order that work halted, no matter how much it might hurt American border communities, or even make it easier for illegal immigrants to gain entry.

Trump restored sanity and relative quiet to the border. Therefore, under Biden, bedlam must ensue.

It almost goes without saying at this point, but the complicity of the mainstream media in this disaster is appalling.

A report like Carter’s, exposing grotesquely overcrowded conditions for young “people of color” in an institution overseen by the federal government, would have been explosive if it had appeared a few months ago.

Now, it’s almost certain to disappear down the memory hole.

But Graham didn’t let it go unsaid.

“This is big news,” he told Hannity. “Can you imagine what would be happening tomorrow morning if you found these emails on President Trump’s watch?

“Can you imagine the news tomorrow when you had 694 children in a pod meant for 80 people, managed by two Border Patrol agents?”

There would be a media firestorm, of course. Preening correspondents on CNN would vent their moral outrage, MSNBC hosts would splutter in fury. The New York Times, the major non-Fox networks, The Associated Press would throw reporting resources at a story that would take on biblical proportions.

But with a Democrat in the White House, a Democrat installed with the overt bias of the nation’s media and the lords of social media, the story gets soft-pedaled, allowing Biden and the Biden White House to continue the pretense there’s no “crisis” at the border, and no crisis in the country.

Maybe Lindsey Graham and his Senate colleagues can start to change some minds.

