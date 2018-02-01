The Western Journal

Fury: After Acid Attack Horror, Video Shows a Prankster Throw Water in a Woman’s Face as a ‘Joke’

By Randy DeSoto
February 1, 2018 at 6:09am

A YouTube star has sparked outrage in Great Britain after releasing an “acid attack” prank video.

“In the footage, 22-year-old Arya Mosallah throws water into people’s faces in London months after an acid attack spree,” The U.K. Independent reported.

There were more than 400 assaults involving corrosive substances in the six months leading up to April 2017.

Moreover, Britain had one of the highest rates of acid attacks of any nation in the world last, according The U.K. Guardian.

Fourteen people were injured in a London nightclub last April, when a man threw acid on those present.

One of Mosallah’s pranks videos shows him approaching a group of women, then suddenly throw several cups of water at them. As the women scream, he runs away, smiling.

Many of his victims reacted with anger

Do you think this “prankster” should be arrested?

One person, who claimed to have lost an eye in an acid attack, called his pranks “horrendous.”

“If this person was brandishing a toy gun to joke terrorise people, the police would be called in to manage the situation. This is no different,” the Twitter user wrote.

Political activist Bashir Ibn Omar added, “Given the rise in acid attacks of late, I find this to be extremely disturbing.”

He continued, “The ‘YouTuber’ is aware of the current climate and has chosen to exploit that for some kicks. @YouTube should take action against him and definitely shouldn’t allow him to profit off causing distress.”

YouTube did in fact act, taking down the video for violating the company’s policy on “harassment and bullying” after it reached over 1.6 million views.

Moreover, several commenters suggested Mosallah should be arrested for assault. A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said he “could have been arrested for the prank,” according to The Independent.

YouTube’s anti-harassment rules prohibit “Maliciously recording someone without their consent” and “Deliberately posting content in order to humiliate someone.”

Mosallah — whose channel has about 660,000 subscribers — protested the move, accusing the media of slandering him, The Washington Post reported.

He wrote, “You’re crying over one video that was a joke and was never meant to be for these old boring people.”

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

