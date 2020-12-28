GA Dems Sound Alarm in Senate Race: Running Out of Cash

Imagine how fast they’d spend your money.

The two Democratic candidates for Senate in Georgia’s Jan. 5 Senate runoff elections have raised more than $100 million each in the past two months, but their campaign managers were appealing on Monday for even more money — with a dire warning for liberals if it doesn’t come through, according to NBC News.

That should be a dire warning for the rest of America of what could happen if they win.

According to NBC, the campaign managers for Democrats Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock sent a memo to potential donors “sounding the alarm” about the current state of the financial race.

“To win this election in 8 days, we need to continue our historic efforts to turn out every single voter — but we won’t be able to do that if our fundraising revenue continues to fall,” Ossoff campaign manager Ellen Foster and Warnock campaign manager Jerid Kurtz wrote.

TRENDING: Nashville Skies Declared National Defense Airspace, Deadly Force Authorized Against Aircraft Entering No-Fly Zone

Seriously. This comes after Ossoff raised $106.8 million between Oct. 15 and Dec. 16, according to Politico.

The haul made Ossoff the best-funded Senate candidate in history, according to The New York Times. That should trouble any American who cares about the failed congressional candidate’s history, including disturbing ties to a Chinese company that supports the Chinese Communist Party in Hong Kong.

Warnock raised $103.4 in the same period, Politico reported. And that should be equally troubling for Americans uneasy with the kind of clergyman who supports abortion and mocks Christians who believe in armed self-defense.

The candidates’ spending in the two months was $93.5 million for Ossoff and $86.1 million for Warnock, Politico reported.

Do you think Democrats will be defeated in Georgia? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 96% (275 Votes) 4% (10 Votes)

Ossoff is challenging incumbent Sen. David Perdue, who is seeking his second term. Warnock is challenging Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed to the Senate in 2019 to replace Sen. Johnny Isakson.

Neither incumbent came close to matching the Democrats’ fundraising since Oct. 15. Perdue brought in about $68 million, according to CNN, while Loeffler collected about $64 million.

But in the race’s final week, the Republicans each have more than $20 million on hand, according to CNN, more than either of the Democrats. Ossoff has about $17.5 million, CNN reported; Warnock about $16 million.

Perdue and Loeffler are also getting a boost from outside groups that back the Republicans in an effort to keep the Senate from falling into Democratic hands. If Democrats won both runoff races, the upper chamber would be tied between Republicans and Democrats and independents who caucus with Democrats.

That would put tie-breaking power in the hands of the party that controls the vice presidency, which could well mean Kamala Harris’ ultra-liberal partisan politics could be in a position of power no sane American should want.

RELATED: Biden Turns His Back Against Those Banking on Student Loan Forgiveness Order: 'I'd Be Unlikely To Do That'

According to CNN, three Republican PACs have spent more than $137 million in advertising in the races.

And that has the two Democratic candidates — who took in a breathtaking combined total of more than $210 million in two months — crying poormouth. Hard as it is to believe, they’re apparently running out of enough cash to spend on both the air war of television advertising and the ground game of actually reaching voters.

“Our Republican counterparts don’t have to spend as much of their precious resources on TV and can invest in the area that is most important at this stage: direct voter contact,” the memo to donors stated, according to NBC.

Well, direct voter contact, as it turns out, is where Democrats have come up short in Senate and House races across the country.

This is the party, remember, that was predicted to expand its House majority in the November election and ended up losing at least 12 seats, barely retaining House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s hold on power.

Likewise in the Senate, incredible sums of money poured in from Democrats in New York and California to defeat Republican incumbents like South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Maine Sen. Susan Collins.

Graham’s opponent, Democrat Jaime Harrison raised more than $108 million, McConnell’s opponent more than $90 million and Collins’ opponent almost $70 million.

But neither vast sums of money from coastal elites nor endless, nauseating support from a mainstream media that’s supposed to be reporting news rather than shaping it could sway the general election enough to create the Democratic House majority of liberal dreams or the Democratic-run Senate of conservative nightmares.

The fact that that effort was such an expensive failure, NBC reported, has left Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer “pessimistic” about his party’s prospects in the Georgia runoff.

“Outside Democrat groups and high-dollar donors spent big to try and help Democrats regain control of the Senate in the last election — pouring in hundreds of millions of dollars in the weeks leading up to November 3rd,” NBC reported. “Now, after the party performed poorly in down-ballot races, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is no longer meeting with donors, a source familiar with the matter told NBC News.”

Just for the record, a Schumer spokesman is on record in the report denying the New York Democrat has lost faith in his Georgia counterparts. But whatever his other failings — and they are legion — Schumer is not a stupid man. He knows what happened nationally in November, it’s not too far of a leap to see what could be coming in the Peach State in January.

But it’s no time to get complacent about the GOP prospects for victory a week hence.

Throughout President Donald Trump’s time in office, Democrats have shown they have no limits in their #Resistance. Since taking over the House in the 2018 midterms and after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, they have shown they have no limits in their willingness to spend public money to advance the progressive agenda. (The fact that Pelosi held up a coronavirus stimulus package until after the election was intended to hurt Trump, not save the nation’s finances.)

Now, as the rest of the country watches, Georgia Democratic Senate candidates are raising an unreal amount of money and spending it at an unreal pace in an effort to get control of the American government.

Imagine the endless campaign fundraising as the endless, increasing taxation of a Democratic government.

Imagine the Democratic candidates’ campaign spending as the party in power dumping public funds into the bottomless maw of the progressive agenda — and dumping the country’s future with it.

If their spending looks disturbing now, imagine what a nightmare it would be if that money was yours — and Democrats were in total power.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.