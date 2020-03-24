Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Crash Facebook Live by Streaming Concert for Fans from Home

Over 3 million people tuned in to Facebook Live to watch an at-home acoustic concert performed by country music stars Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood.

Brooks and Yearwood, who have been married since 2005, decided to put on the “Inside Studio G” concert to help fans feel connected through music during a time of social distancing.

The cozy, casual home concert drew so many viewers at once that Facebook Live could not keep up, forcing viewers to be patient and reload the page over and over to watch the hour-long show.

Last week, Brooks advertised the concert on social media, writing “Post your song requests below and let’s let music connect us during this disconnected time! It’s house cleaning ALL NIGHT LONG.”

Fans obliged, asking Brooks and Yearwood to cover some of their most beloved songs that left Brooks in tears more than once.

His wife’s rendition of “Amazing Grace” left the country music icon watery-eyed as he told fans, “We’re all in this together.”

A highlight of the concert was the couple’s impromptu performance of the duet “Shallow” by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, made famous in the 2018 film “A Star Is Born.”

The duo also tackled a second duet, “Golden Rings” by George Jones and Tammy Wynette, USA Today reported.

Another concert highlight was when Yearwood decided to have a go at the guitar, surprising even Brooks.

“I wanna play. Do not panic,” Yearwood joked as she took her husband’s guitar into her hands.

“I’ve never seen you play,” Brooks said.

“You’ll see why I quit playing,” Yearwood said. “Just love me. This is all about community, it’s not about being perfect.”

Yearwood then brought her husband to tears a second time by singing a soulful version of Linda Ronstadt’s “Long, Long Time.”

The hour flew by, and Brooks and Yearwood eventually had to be told by their filming crew it was time to wrap things up.

“Everyone love one another,” Brooks told his fans as the couple signed off for the night.

On Tuesday morning, Brooks posted a video segment of the “Shallow” duet, thanking his fans for tuning in.

“I felt connected last night, we’re ALL in this together,” he wrote. “Thank YOU for that … and for this surprising song request!! love, g.”

