Parler Share
Commentary

Gavin Newsom's Confident and Sharp 10-Year Plan to End Homelessness Sounds Great Until You Look at the Date on the Video

 By Richard Moorhead  September 24, 2022 at 9:32am
Parler Share

California has a homelessness problem that is serious enough to make many impoverished Third-World countries blush.

This is far from a new problem, even though the scale of the situation has only increased in recent years.

Gov. Gavin Newsom even appeared in a video touting his plan for solutions to the state’s biggest black eye — 14 years ago.

Trending:
Biden Says Republicans Are Taking Credit for 'Bldhyindclapding' - Even the WH Has No Idea What He Meant

The progressive corporatist was the mayor of San Francisco at the time.

In the video, Newsom outlined his solutions to the city’s problem with homelessness, pledging to build more housing. Housing shortages are continually cited as key to the unaffordable state’s homelessness crisis to this day.

Former Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors candidate Kevin Dalton shared the video on his Twitter feed Thursday.

Should Gavin Newsom be held accountable for being unable to tackle California's homeless crisis?

In spite of an entire set of ever-growing local, state and federal programs, California’s homeless problem has only gotten discernibly worse, even as Newsom has ascended to higher office and continually been re-elected.

The United States Interagency Council on Homelessness has tallied a steadily increasing homeless population in the state since 2010.

California’s inability to reduce homelessness — even as the state spends increasing sums on programs and bureaucracy — has led residents to criticize the state’s “homeless industrial complex.

Related:
State Where It Can Dip to -45 Is Now Banning Natural Gas Heaters

California was “home” to a massive 28 percent of the total homeless population in the United States as recently as 2020, according to Forbes.

That’s more than double its share of the population of the country. It’s possible the state’s homeless proportion has actually increased over the past two years amid housing shortages and skyrocketing inflation.

Newsom often avoids speaking about policy matters affecting his own state during public appearances, instead opting to deliver partisan talking points aimed at Republican governors of other states.

Homelessness has become a point of political contention in California, which has long been governed as a de facto single-party state under Democrat rule.

California’s homeless crisis has even spurred criticism from the United Nations.

In 2018, the international body accused state and local leaders of human rights violations surrounding San Francisco’s homelessness, according to SFGate.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Parler Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, and guitar player.




Gavin Newsom's Confident and Sharp 10-Year Plan to End Homelessness Sounds Great Until You Look at the Date on the Video
Climate Cultist Rushes Court in Fiery Protest, Starts Screaming When He Realizes He's Now Got a Much Bigger Problem
As 5 Rainbows Appear in the Skies Over Balmoral, Princess Kate Says the Phenomenon Can Only Mean 1 Thing
Report: Prince Harry Royally Snubbed - Received Gut-Wrenching Surprise After Checking the News
Oops: Hot Mic Picks Up South Korean President's Profane-Laced Reaction to Biden's UN Speech
See more...

Conversation