'Gender Reveal Gone Wrong': Couple Left Stunned After Pregnancy Center Mishap

Gender reveal parties have become a common practice in recent years, with expectant couples hosting friends and family for a celebration to reveal the gender of their new baby.

Some couples release colored balloons — pink or blue — from an enclosed box. Some choose to have themselves or friends set off confetti guns, revealing pink or blue colored paper. Others may cut into an iced cake, revealing a pink or blue sweet treat. Honestly, the more this has gone on, the more elaborate some of the options have become. And now even medical offices are getting involved, with some offering their own gender reveal packages.

Earlier this year, one Irish couple chose this last option, using the services of UltraScan in Dublin for their ultrasound and gender reveal information.

According to the company website, “We offer private elective ultrasound scans for expectant mothers. We deliver a 5-star service using the latest ultrasound imaging technology to reassure parents who begin their journey with us during the early stages of pregnancy and carry on to nearly full-term with our 3D/4D ultrasound baby scans.”

One of the services they provide is “2D Gender Determination Scans,” which can be done after the mother is 17 weeks pregnant. UltraScans gives parents the option to “choose to have the sonographer tell you immediately, or have it kept a secret to be revealed later,” with the option to add a “Gender Reveal Balloon Package.”

This package is 25 Euros ($26.27) and includes a black balloon with the words “Boy or Girl?” on it, filled with pink or blue confetti and inflated with helium — which lasts for 8 hours. For those whose gender reveal party may be scheduled for a different day, mom-and-dad-to-be can choose a confetti cannon.

And while this may seem like something many other couples have done — both at UltraScans and at locations throughout the world — there was a mishap at “The Pregnancy Specialists” that makes this couple’s gender reveal stand out among the others.

The expectant parents were sitting patiently in the waiting room as the technician fulfilled their balloon request. What happened next was recorded and uploaded to TikTok with the caption, “Gender Reveal gone wrong.”

With one “pop,” the mother and father were left shocked as pink confetti drifted to the floor, covering the employee in the process.

The expectant parents quickly tried to look away, but the damage was done. At least there was another couple in the waiting room that was able to share this moment.

Though the excitement for the gender reveal was now gone, the couple received a slew of support from others who shared stories of their own mishaps with the gender reveal process.

“Mine popped in the car just before I got home,” a user named Amy shared.

Another user, KimJ89, shared that when she was delivering her baby, the couple next to her found out the gender of their baby as the mother was being induced because the consultant accidentally let it slip.

“The lady at the party supply store put a pink clip on the balloon for my sister … like c’mon!!! You had one job,” another user, Janine Dang, wrote.

Catherine Britton shared that she worked at a place that prepared things for gender reveals. One time a grandmother came in for the balloon, but the store worker had left the blue confetti in plain sight. Fortunately, the grandmother didn’t notice — until the worker pointed it out.

One commenter also had a helpful suggestion. “I would ask for a copy of the CCTV and play it at the gender reveal party,” a user named Amy Louise Friggieri wrote.

Others just enjoyed the captured reactions.

“I love dad turning his head to pretend he didn’t see it at first then laughing,” another user wrote.

Many users, like Brittany Fate, pointed out that at least the couple was surprised by the reveal.

“The other couple shocked and laughing at the same time,” user Clare McKenning wrote.

Finally, one user had some good advice for the young family. “[I’d] much rather these moment[s] happen the wrong way, I tend to remember those moments better,” Alyssa Judge said.

She makes a valid point. The parents-to-be will definitely remember this moment … and it is forever immortalized for the world to see.

Congratulations on your baby girl!

