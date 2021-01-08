Leticia Flores-Gonzalez of Liberal, Kansas, and her 4-year-old twin daughters, Gianella and Luna, headed outside Dec. 1 for a holiday celebration.

With parental assistance, the two girls had crafted letters to Santa Claus, decorated with metallic star stickers and their handwritten names.

The two asked for things many kids ask for: Candy, a “Frozen” doll, jewelry and a puppy were among the requested gifts. The letters were then tied to red star balloons and sent off into the sky to find Santa.

“Today we sent a letter to Santa,” Flores-Gonzalez posted on her Facebook page.

One of those balloons traveled around 600 miles to Grand Cane, Louisiana, where it fell into the hands of Alvin Bamburg. It couldn’t have found a more caring recipient.

“Found this in the woods in Grand Cane, LA,” he posted on Facebook. “Would love to know when it was launched. Looks like it traveled over 600 miles. Feel free to share.”

And share people did. Santa’s elves were hard at work to connect Bamburg with Luna’s parents so that he could make some Christmas wishes come true.

Though no one has come forward having found Gianella’s letter to Santa, Bamburg has her covered, too. When he connected with the family, he made sure to mention that her wishes would be considered as well.

“The family was found through many shares!” he shared in an update. “Thank you to all who helped. We have heard from the mom and are going to work with her to figure out the best way to grant her daughters’ wishes. Stay tuned…”

Many people commented to say how beautiful Bamburg’s find and offer were and to pledge their own gifts for the girls as well.

“I’ve talked to the mom!” he posted in a subsequent update. “What we decided would be best is for anyone who would like to send gifts, send me a private Facebook message or call me for details. We will gather things here and Lee Ann Leopard Bamburg and I will ship them to Kansas.”

The girls’ mom commented on Bamburg’s post on Jan. 4, sharing photos and a bit more of their story.

“Hello to everyone,” she wrote. “I have been overwhelmed reading everyone’s response.

“[Y]’all cannot imagine how grateful & blessed I am feeling. Never did it cross my mind someone would find my twins letter to Santa. Tomorrow is not granted and I try my best to do such little things with my girls so they one day look back and have beautiful memories with their mommy.

“I have spoken to my twins these past couple days. They know Santa dropped Luna’s letter but was found by his elf named Alvin!”

Thanks to Bamburg’s kindness and Flores-Gonzalez’s creativity, it looks like Gianella and Luna will get an extended Christmas!

