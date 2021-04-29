Late on Monday, two teenagers in Georgia were driving in a 1998 Lincoln Towncar when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

“An initial investigation by SPD’s Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU) revealed the driver, Jaydon Brown, 18, failed to maintain his lane and struck a light pole and tree before striking another tree head on,” the Savannah Police Department posted on Facebook.

“The impact resulted in the vehicle spinning and coming to a rest in the middle of the roadway, where it caught fire.”

While the driver was able to exit the vehicle, the passenger was not. The door on her side had become stuck due to the accident.

Police arrived and acted quickly to extract the 18-year-old woman trapped in the burning vehicle. In total, seven officers worked together on the scene, and the police department recently released their body camera footage to show how serious the situation was.

Footage shows the cops as they run toward the car, checking the door, breaking out windows and desperately trying to get the woman out of the passenger seat before the flames consume the vehicle.

Eventually, they managed to get her free and pull her over the seat and out the back door. Firefighters were soon on the scene and put the fire out.

Both teenagers were taken to the hospital with serious injuries — but if police hadn’t arrived and acted so quickly, at least one of them might not have made it.

“The seven officers were Cpl. Jacob Davey, Officer Timothy Valmont, Officer Janson Neff, Officer Molly Moran, Officer Sidney Delince, Officer Jason Zimmerman and Officer Anthony Traniello,” the post continued, naming the heroes.

“I am so proud of these officers for their actions when responding to the scene last night,” Chief Roy Minter said, according to the post.

“They literally ran toward the flames and worked quickly as a team to not only remove the passenger from the car but get her to a safe location.

“Had they not acted as they did, the passenger in the car could have suffered more serious injuries or even lost her life.”

Many commented on the police department’s post to thank the officers and commend their teamwork.

“You guys are heroes!” one commenter wrote. “This is what needs to be on the national news!”

“Thank you for what you do every day and your sacrifice,” another wrote. “The lady was very lucky her seven guardian angels were there for her.”

“That’s my son and his team saving that girl!!” a third added. “SO proud of ALL of you!!”

The accident is still being investigated, but no matter what the cause, it was certainly a mercy that the officers showed up so quickly and were able to make immediate decisions that ended up preserving the young woman’s life.

