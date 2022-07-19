Share
After Getting Booted by CNN, Chris Cuomo Applied for Blue Collar Job but Quit Because He Couldn't Hack It: Report

 By Michael Austin  July 19, 2022 at 11:49am
Over the years, former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo has shown a healthy dose of contempt for the working-class Americans who tend to support the Republican Party.

Detached liberal elites have often shown contempt for such people because they have no clue what the day-to-day life of a blue-collar worker even looks like.

Well, according to a recently released report, Cuomo got a small glimpse into the blue-collar worker lifestyle.

Apparently, it was too much for him to handle.

Months after being fired from CNN for using his professional connections to help his brother dodge sexual harassment allegations, Cuomo applied for a volunteer position with the East Hampton Fire Department, two anonymous sources reportedly told the Daily Beast.

After meeting with chiefs only a short time later, however, Cuomo withdrew his application.

Why? Because the job is too time-consuming.

“Cuomo, who shares a home with his wife Christina Cuomo in extremely prestigious Southampton, seemed ‘eager’ to become a member of the all-volunteer squad, according to our sources, but balked at the time commitment,” Daily Beast reported.

In other words, Cuomo was enticed by the prestige that comes with such a position but wasn’t willing to put in the necessary work to earn it.

Do you think Chris Cuomo could work a blue-collar job?

Speaking with the Daily Beast, EHFD Chief Duane Forrester revealed that the intense time commitment tends to scare off celebrities from joining the unit.

“It’s a very time-consuming thing. There are monthly meetings and drills, and you have to meet a percentage of your calls,” Forrester said. “That’s why we don’t have many celebrities.”

Since being ousted from CNN, Cuomo has been working especially hard to maintain relevance.

In March, Cuomo filed a massive $125 million lawsuit against the outlet for firing him.

Then, he strangely ended a seven-month hiatus from Instagram to “post dispatches from war-torn Ukraine, tease an upcoming project, market a ‘Free Agent’ merch line and share pics of himself fishing with his hero-to-zero brother,” the New York Post reported.

Even with his unwillingness to work long hours, it’s likely Cuomo will get back on his feet.

After all, there’s lots of money to be made in disparaging half of the country as evil and racist.

Michael Austin
Supervising Reporter
Michael Austin joined The Western Journal as a staff reporter in 2020.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of supervising staff reporter. His responsibilities now include directing the reporting team.
