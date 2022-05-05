Share
Lifestyle
News

Gilbert Gottfried's Family Releases Footage of His Final Joke, Taken Just Hours Before His Death

 By Jack Davis  May 5, 2022 at 4:35pm
Share

It was George M. Cohan, more than a century ago, who wrote the line, “Always Leave Them Laughing When You Say Goodbye.”

Last month, comedian Gilbert Gottfried put those words into action in a snippet of his final hours that has just been shared on Twitter.

Gottfried died on April 12. A few hours earlier, he was recording an episode of his SiriusXM podcast “Gilbert Gottfried’s Amazing Colossal Podcast,” joined by guest Brenda Vaccaro, according to Fox News.

“Last video of Gilbert’s last recording of ‘Gilbert Gottfried’s Amazing Colossal Podcast.’ Doing his James Mason impression with guest Brenda Vaccaro. A few hours later he would be rushed to the hospital,” the family tweeted from Gottfried’s account.

Trending:
Franklin Graham Obliterates Biden's Claim That the 'Right' to Abortion Comes from Being a 'Child of God'

In the clip, Gottfried did his trademark impersonation of the late British actor James Mason, saying repeatedly, “I need a job.”

After the crew gave him a round of applause, Vaccaro said,  “That is brilliant.”

Hours later, Gottfried would pass at 67 from recurrent ventricular tachycardia due to myotonic dystrophy type II, publicist Glenn Schwartz has said.

Gottfried was the voice of the parrot Iago in Disney’s animated film, “Aladdin,” and after his death was honored by the cast of the Broadway production of that show.

“Tonight, we’d like to take a moment to celebrate the life of a comedy legend,” Don Darryl Rivera, who plays Iago in the musical, said.

“A funny man with an indelible voice. The man who breathed life into Iago for the animated film, Mr. Gilbert Gottfried. I along with five other actors worldwide have the distinct privilege to bring Iago to life on stage and I think one of the main reasons this character is who he is, is because of what Gilbert brought to the animated film: his comedy and that voice,” he said.

Related:
Coast Guard Rescues 'Deadliest Catch' Fisherman During Arctic Storm with Three Minutes of Fuel Left

Comedian Jeff Ross had eulogized Gottfried at Gottfried’s funeral,  according to People.

Ross joked about Gottfried taking “12,000 little bottles of shampoo” from hotels over the years, and later saluted his friend’s longevity in show business.

“Fifty years in show business, 50 years! He went on stage as a teenager and he never stopped,” he said. “This man has been making people laugh for half a century.”

“What a mitzvah. What a mission in life. What a purpose to have in this world,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Gilbert Gottfried's Family Releases Footage of His Final Joke, Taken Just Hours Before His Death
Geraldo Rivera Loses It When Greg Gutfeld Lays Out His Pro-Life Stance: 'You Insulting Punk!'
Leftist Group Announces Plan to Target Conservative Supreme Court Justices at Their Homes, Publishes Supposed Addresses
Intense Video: 4 Armed Robbers Flee, Cower in the Corner After Store Clerk Pulls Out a Gun
DHS Secretary Claims He Was 'Not Aware' of Disinformation Board Chair's Troubling History of Pushing Leftist Falsehoods
See more...

Conversation