Gilbert Gottfried's Family Releases Footage of His Final Joke, Taken Just Hours Before His Death

It was George M. Cohan, more than a century ago, who wrote the line, “Always Leave Them Laughing When You Say Goodbye.”

Last month, comedian Gilbert Gottfried put those words into action in a snippet of his final hours that has just been shared on Twitter.

Gottfried died on April 12. A few hours earlier, he was recording an episode of his SiriusXM podcast “Gilbert Gottfried’s Amazing Colossal Podcast,” joined by guest Brenda Vaccaro, according to Fox News.

“Last video of Gilbert’s last recording of ‘Gilbert Gottfried’s Amazing Colossal Podcast.’ Doing his James Mason impression with guest Brenda Vaccaro. A few hours later he would be rushed to the hospital,” the family tweeted from Gottfried’s account.

Last video of Gilbert’s last recording of “Gilbert Gottfried’s Amazing Colossal Podcast”. Doing his James Mason impression with guest Brenda Vaccaro. A few hours later he would be rushed to the hospital. @SiriusXMComedy @Franksantopadre pic.twitter.com/CtHo3qFOUW — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) May 4, 2022

In the clip, Gottfried did his trademark impersonation of the late British actor James Mason, saying repeatedly, “I need a job.”

After the crew gave him a round of applause, Vaccaro said, “That is brilliant.”

Hours later, Gottfried would pass at 67 from recurrent ventricular tachycardia due to myotonic dystrophy type II, publicist Glenn Schwartz has said.

How iconic. I’m watching this Netflix show from a couple years ago + these Gilbert Gottfried and Bob Saget were the special guests. Absolute legends. What losses… pic.twitter.com/2fD9iijXx6 — Rob Banks (@RobBanks_WYRK) May 5, 2022

Gottfried was the voice of the parrot Iago in Disney’s animated film, “Aladdin,” and after his death was honored by the cast of the Broadway production of that show.

“Tonight, we’d like to take a moment to celebrate the life of a comedy legend,” Don Darryl Rivera, who plays Iago in the musical, said.

“A funny man with an indelible voice. The man who breathed life into Iago for the animated film, Mr. Gilbert Gottfried. I along with five other actors worldwide have the distinct privilege to bring Iago to life on stage and I think one of the main reasons this character is who he is, is because of what Gilbert brought to the animated film: his comedy and that voice,” he said.

Here’s something I drew after finding out about Gilbert Gottfried’s passing. Sarbo comforting Iago. #ripgilbertgottfreid pic.twitter.com/Ti789FW9GW — I know you want to hunt me (@TeslatheDoggo) May 3, 2022

Comedian Jeff Ross had eulogized Gottfried at Gottfried’s funeral, according to People.

Ross joked about Gottfried taking “12,000 little bottles of shampoo” from hotels over the years, and later saluted his friend’s longevity in show business.

“Fifty years in show business, 50 years! He went on stage as a teenager and he never stopped,” he said. “This man has been making people laugh for half a century.”

“What a mitzvah. What a mission in life. What a purpose to have in this world,” he said.

