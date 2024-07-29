Former MMA fighter-turned-actress Gina Carano is no stranger to fighting.

The budding movie star successfully translated a solid stint in the octagon to an action-packed acting career that included the roles Angel Dust in bombastic action flick “Deadpool” and the tough-as-nail sheriff Cara Dune in the initially-lauded Disney+ “Star Wars” series “The Mandalorian.”

Alas, despite “The Mandalorian” debuting to rave reviews for about two seasons, many of the show’s most ardent fans all admit that the more recent seasons and spinoffs of the show have been … lackluster, to say the least.

Perhaps coincidentally, the general decline of “The Mandalorian” lined up rather neatly with Carano’s unceremonious ouster from the show in 2021. That firing was based on horribly misconstrued and demonized social media posts.

Well, as she is wont to do, Carano came out fighting against the House of Mouse’s firing of her.

Equipped with aid from tech mogul Elon Musk, Carano launched a scathing lawsuit against her former employers at Disney and Lucasfilm in February:

Today is an important day for me–I am filing a lawsuit against @lucasfilm & @Disney After my 20 years of building a career from scratch, and during the regime of former Disney CEO Bob Chapek, Lucasfilm made this statement on Twitter, terminating me from The Mandalorian: “Gina… — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) February 6, 2024

The lawsuit effectively alleges wrongful termination and sex discrimination, but Disney — perhaps unsurprisingly — sought to immediately get the suit thrown out.

Disney blasted Carano’s suit in April, claiming that Carano’s offending social media posts “grotesquely trivialized” the Holocaust. Disney also claimed Carano’s “social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

(There was no such abhorrent or unacceptable rhetoric in the post in question.)

Well, good news for Carano: Disney’s army of high-priced lawyers failed to get that suit thrown out.

As covered by multiple outlets, Carano’s lawsuit is officially moving forward despite the best protests from Disney’s legal team.

According to the New York Post, U.S. District Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett — who was appointed by President Joe Biden, for whatever that’s worth — flat out rejected Disney’s claims as to why Carano’s suit should be tossed.

Forbes writer Paul Tassi — a known left-leaning pundit — expressed shock from the outset of the title of his article (emphasis added): “Gina Carano’s ‘Mandalorian’ Firing Lawsuit Is Actually Moving Forward”

But while Tassi and his ilk may be surprised that Disney’s dismissal request was ignored, there’s a non-zero chance that Carano was also stunned that this was moving forward.

And that’s according to Carano’s self-reported reaction to the news that Garnett was tossing out Disney’s request to dismiss the suit.

“the court DENIES defendants motion.” I am moved to tears. After a brutal 3 1/2 years, I am being given the opportunity to move forward in the court of law before the judge and my peers to clear my name. I am so grateful for this opportunity. What happened to me was… pic.twitter.com/q7r3MLhCEr — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) July 25, 2024

“I am moved to tears,” Carano posted, before noting how grateful she was for this opportunity.

And look, there’s a very good chance that this is as far as the lawsuit will go (Carano wants to return to “The Mandalorian” in her role as Cara Dune) given Disney’s extensive experience in lawfare.

But there will still be a discovery phase, and that alone could be a crippling blow for Disney.

It’s no secret that Disney is a far-left ideologue of an organization in 2024. Having the rotten guts of that far-left ideology exposed and strewn across for all to see in a very public forum?

That could be a major problem for Disney and Lucasfilm in a very close galaxy, in a time not too far away.

