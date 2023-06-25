Giorgia Meloni Torches UN's LGBT Agenda, Instead Introduces Policy That Christians Will Celebrate

As the globalist LGBT agenda continues its aggressive campaign to gradually erode religious liberty in the West, Christians might finally have found a champion in one European leader.

That leader is Italy’s conservative Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who, according to Breitbart, recently torched the United Nations for advancing aggressive LGBT causes.

Earlier this week, Victor Madrigal-Borloz addressed the UN Human Rights Council saying that in situations where religious freedom conflicts with LGBT rights, then religious liberty must yield, saying that religious beliefs that come into conflict with the LGBT agenda are “beyond the scope of the right freedom of religion or belief.”

(Madrigal-Borloz is the UN’s “independent expert on sexual orientation and gender identity.”)

In essence, the United Nations is saying that the LGBT agenda is more important than the freedom of Christians to practice their religion, a very disturbing statement by any measure..

Fortunately for Christians, Giorgia Meloni is having none of it, and has called out the UN for this blatant threat to religious liberty.

“Religious freedom is not a second-class right,” she said. “It is not a freedom that comes after others or can even be set aside for the benefit of new, so-called freedoms or rights.”

Meloni reiterated: “Religious liberty is a natural right and precedes every juridical formulation because it is written in the heart of man.”

Since her election victory in September of 2022, Giorgia Meloni has become a firebrand for international conservatism and a symbol of hope for many as they try to beat back the leftist globalist agenda.

Do you agree with Meloni’s new policies? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Meloni made conservative values a cornerstone of her election campaign, and since then she has made good on her promises, showing herself to be someone who is truly willing to fight for Christian values.

One of her main priorities is to stand firm against the LGBT agenda. Perhaps the biggest way she has done this, according to Politico, is by pushing back against the use of surrogacy, or “renting the womb” for same-sex couples to have children.

Meanwhile, instead of going along with the UN’s anti-Christian agenda, Meloni is taking the exact opposite approach by showing a genuine concern for Christians around the world who are persecuted for their faith.

During the same speech in which she decried the UN, she also pledged that the Italian government would give more than ten million Euros in support of persecuted Christians around the world.

In short, Christians not only in the West but around the world finally have a major political leader who is fighting for them.

While other Western nations ignore the plight of persecuted Christians and engage in sinister acts on behalf of the LGBT lobby that threaten religious freedom, Meloni is taking steps to uphold the rights of Christians in Italy.

Meloni almost seems to be trying to turn Italy into Europe’s version of Florida. Like Gov. Ron DeSantis, she has taken real steps to stop the march of the woke agenda and keep the Italian people free.

The West needs more leaders like Meloni, who are willing to stand up for Christian values in the face of attacks from the LGBT movement.

This may be yet another sign that the tide in the culture war is finally shifting.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.