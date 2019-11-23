SECTIONS
Lifestyle
Print

Girl Granted Final Wish, Receives Thousands of Dog Photos Before Losing Battle with Brain Tumor

By Amanda Thomason
Published November 23, 2019 at 12:36am
Print

Dogs are a good thing. Any dog lover will tell you that, and anyone whose day has been bettered by the presence of a dog knows it to be true. Even some of the best, brightest and purest offerings of the internet include dog pictures.

One little girl named Emma needed that canine brightness in her life. She was diagnosed on Jan. 23 with a rare tumor in her brain stem called diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, which typically is found in children aged 5-7. The 7-year-old underwent radiation treatments for the rare, inoperable brain tumor.

The problems came on quickly, according to her GoFundMe page.

“Last weekend she was having a normal weekend playing with friends, playing in the snow, and wrestling with her brothers,” the page read. “On Sunday though, she got a headache and started having flu like symptoms. By Wednesday, she was rushed into surgery to reduce swelling on the brain.”

TRENDING: Benghazi Marine Blasts Vindman, and SEAL Who Killed Bin Laden Joins In with Brutally Honest Comments

While neither the family nor the doctors knew how much time little Emma had left, she had a request: She wanted to get pictures of and letters from dogs.

According to WISC-TV, the family received “tens of thousands” of the requested letters and pictures, and she even developed a special bond with Drago, a police K-9 who came to visit her, and Drago’s handler, John Parker.

She made it to her 8th birthday, which was on Aug. 30, according to a post on her Facebook page. To celebrate, the family created “Emma Loves Dogs,” a charity whose mission is “to provide financial assistance to organizations that share Emma’s passion for helping animals, such as police K9 units and non-kill animal shelters,” according to the website.

On Sunday, the 8-year-old girl passed away, leaving an empty spot in the hearts of all who love her. Even the Fitchburg, Wisconsin Police Department posted to recognize her brave and kind soul.

“Tonight, the hearts of thousands of humans and canines around the world ache with the passing of Emma Mertens,” they wrote in a Faceook post on Sunday.

“While so many of us were fortunate to be able to follow and be inspired by Emma’s bravery, a select group, including Officer Parker and K9 Drago, were even more fortunate to meet and call this amazing little girl a friend. Officer Parker and K9 Drago had the chance to spend time with Emma on several occasions, including during her hospital stay in Madison, and at her home on her eighth birthday. When Emma returned to school this fall, she drew this picture which Emma’s dad shared with Officer Parker.”

“While she may be gone, Emma will clearly never be forgotten. May we all remember her bravery, kindness, and compassion. May we also remember, through her eight years, that no one is too young or too small to make a difference in someone else’s life, or for that matter, the world. Most importantly, let us all remember that kindness matters.”

RELATED: Face of Wendy's Franchise Says Her Father Once Apologized for Naming the Chain After Her

Her Facebook page displays many of the dog photos that Emma loved, and she’ll continue on in the memories of those who helped provide her with a bit of dog-related light and levity in a difficult time.

“She’s really taught a lot of people, especially Drago and I, how to appreciate the simple things in life and find happiness in the worst situations,” Parker told WISC. “She’s done so much in her little time on earth. It’s amazing how a little 8-year-old has had such an impact.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







Mom Thanks 'Angels in Uniform' Who Saved Her Life After Horrific Car Crash
Girl Granted Final Wish, Receives Thousands of Dog Photos Before Losing Battle with Brain Tumor
When Teen Loses Memory After Motorcycle Accident, Brother Hides Truth About Sexual Abuse
Deputy Hailed Hero After Saving Teen from Jumping Off Bridge at 4AM
UPS Driver Helps Save Dog Left Out in Bitter Cold That Reportedly Chewed Off Own Leg To Survive
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×