Giuliani Issues Challenge to Mueller – ‘Then We Will Have to Admit You Were Fair’

President Donald Trump’s attorney on Saturday challenged special counsel Robert Mueller to present his findings to the public and preserve the long-established Department of Justice precedent of avoiding making political news within 60 days of an election.

“Just a few days before 60 day run-up to 2018 elections. If Mueller wants to show he’s not partisan, then issue a report on collusion and obstruction,” attorney Rudy Giuliani tweeted. “They will show President Trump did nothing wrong. Then we will have to admit you were fair. And we will.”

Just a few days before 60 day run-up to 2018 elections. If Mueller wants to show he’s not partisan, then issue a report on collusion and obstruction. They will show President Trump did nothing wrong. Then we will have to admit you were fair. And we will. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) August 25, 2018

Earlier this month, Giuliani said it would be a “very, very serious violation” of Justice Department rules if the probe weren’t completed by September. The midterm elections that will decide who controls Congress for the following two years will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

Mueller “shouldn’t be conducting one of these investigations in the 60-day period,” Giuliani has said, the Washington Examiner reported.

During the investigations into the FBI’s conduct of its probe into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s email, it was widely reported that the FBI had a long-standing practice of not taking any public actions that could impact the outcome of voting within 60 days of an election.

“The 60-Day Rule is not written or described in any Department policy or regulation. Nevertheless, high-ranking Department and FBI officials acknowledged the existence of a general practice that informs Department decisions,” a recent report from the Justice Department said of its review of the 2016 election.

Mueller began his investigation into alleged Russian collusion with the Trump campaign in May 2017.

This week, former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort was found guilty of fraud in a case that pre-dated Manafort’s connection with Trump. Also this week, former Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleased guilty to tax evasion and breaking campaign rules. Both prosecutions were related to Mueller’s investigation.

Giuliani said Thursday that Trump had been “completely cleared” of any taint of collusion.

If there is any justice left at DOJ why is payment by Hillary Clinton and DNC to FusionGPS for the phony Steele dossier not under investigation. On your theory in Cohen plea it’s an illegal campaign contribution.Let’s go DOJ wake up. where’s the indictment. Clintons not above law — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) August 23, 2018

“You have this Cohen guy, he doesn’t know anything about Russian collusion, doesn’t know anything about obstruction, he’s a massive liar,” he said, according to USA Today. “If anything, it’s turned very much in the president’s favor.”

Giuliani recently said that he and Trump discussed pardons for anyone impacted by the Mueller probe.

“We discussed it in early June and we agreed no pardons during investigation and that has not changed,” Giuliani said, according to NBC.

“The conversation came about because there had been several pardons and the press kept asking about pardons and I wanted to give one answer. So I brought it up with the president in early June, latest mid-June, and he said there would be no pardons for anyone involved in the investigation during the pendency of the investigation,” Giuliani said. “It was not Manafort specific, rather it was generic.”

Jeff Sessions said he wouldn’t allow politics to influence him only because he doesn’t understand what is happening underneath his command position. Highly conflicted Bob Mueller and his gang of 17 Angry Dems are having a field day as real corruption goes untouched. No Collusion! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2018

On Saturday, Trump, who has been sparring with Attorney General Jeff Sessions over the Mueller probe, took to Twitter and called Mueller “highly conflicted” while arguing that “real corruption goes untouched,” Reuters reported.

