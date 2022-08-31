Capitol incursion protester Adam Jackson has been released from detention, according to his lawyer.

Attorney Joseph McBride tweeted the news on Tuesday, writing, “Adam Jackson retained me in June after a TX Judge locked him up for protesting on J6. He was then extradited from TX to the Northern Neck Regional Jail Gulag. I argued for his release last week. WE WON. Adam Jackson will be released today!!!”

The tweet was accompanied by a photo of an order from the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia authorizing Jackson’s release.

BREAKING: Adam Jackson retained me in June after a TX Judge locked him up for protesting on J6. He was then extradited from TX to the Northern Neck Regional Jail Gulag. I argued for his release last week. WE WON. 🇺🇸 Adam Jackson will be released today!!! RT to show support! pic.twitter.com/tAci5wKnxO — Joseph D. McBride, Esq. (@McBrideLawNYC) August 30, 2022

In June, days after their arrest, a federal judge had ordered that Jackson and his brother, Brian Jackson, both of Katy, Texas, be locked up without bail, according to KHOU-TV.

McBride made no mention of Brian Jackson.

Magistrate Judge Andrew M. Edison called the pair a “threat to the community,” KTRK-TV reported. They were sent to Washington, D.C., for trial.

According to a Department of Justice news release issued at the time of their arrest, both men face charges of assaulting, resisting or impeding officers; civil disorder and related offenses.

The DOJ accused Brian Jackson of hurling a flagpole at officers. Adam Jackson was accused of throwing an object at officers and charging officers with what appeared to be a Capitol Police riot shield.

At a hearing on Adam Jackson’s detention, McBride called him “a man who while living freely from January 7, 2021 – June 7, 2022, broke no laws and committed no crimes,” according to Law & Crime.

“The Government, in its lust to jail anyone who went to the Capitol on January 6, 2021, has turned a blind eye to the fact that Mr. Jackson is a husband, father, grandfather, business owner, employer, mentor, coach, churchgoer, and law-abiding citizen,” McBride said.

McBride noted the Capitol incursion “didn’t happen in a vacuum.”

“No matter how you feel about Jan. 6, or no matter how anybody feels about George Floyd and that situation, there is some commonality there,” he said.

“I’m referring to the fact that lots of people, when it came to the Black Lives Matter protests, participated in acts of violence, but they were largely given a pass,” McBride said.

McBride said Jackson went to Washington “to protest what he saw as improper political results.”

