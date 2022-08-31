Share
News
A gavel is seen in the above stock image.
A gavel is seen in the above stock image. (Catherine McQueen / Getty Images)

Glorious Win for Jan. 6 Protester - Unchecked Detainment Comes to a Screeching Halt

 By Jack Davis  August 30, 2022 at 5:34pm
Share

Capitol incursion protester Adam Jackson has been released from detention, according to his lawyer.

Attorney Joseph McBride tweeted the news on Tuesday, writing, “Adam Jackson retained me in June after a TX Judge locked him up for protesting on J6. He was then extradited from TX to the Northern Neck Regional Jail Gulag. I argued for his release last week. WE WON. Adam Jackson will be released today!!!”

The tweet was accompanied by a photo of an order from the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia authorizing Jackson’s release.

Trending:
DeSantis Breaks Major Engagement After 'Unforeseen Tragedy'

In June, days after their arrest, a federal judge had ordered that Jackson and his brother, Brian Jackson, both of Katy, Texas, be locked up without bail, according to KHOU-TV.

McBride made no mention of Brian Jackson.

Magistrate Judge Andrew M. Edison called the pair a “threat to the community,” KTRK-TV reported. They were sent to Washington, D.C., for trial.

According to a Department of Justice news release issued at the time of their arrest, both men face charges of assaulting, resisting or impeding officers; civil disorder and related offenses.

Do you think the rights of Jan. 6 protesters are being violated?

The DOJ accused Brian Jackson of hurling a flagpole at officers. Adam Jackson was accused of throwing an object at officers and charging officers with what appeared to be a Capitol Police riot shield.

At a hearing on Adam Jackson’s detention, McBride called him “a man who while living freely from January 7, 2021 – June 7, 2022, broke no laws and committed no crimes,” according to Law & Crime.

“The Government, in its lust to jail anyone who went to the Capitol on January 6, 2021, has turned a blind eye to the fact that Mr. Jackson is a husband, father, grandfather, business owner, employer, mentor, coach, churchgoer, and law-abiding citizen,” McBride said.

McBride noted the Capitol incursion “didn’t happen in a vacuum.”

“No matter how you feel about Jan. 6, or no matter how anybody feels about George Floyd and that situation, there is some commonality there,” he said.

Related:
NAACP Trying to Get 'Cowboys for Trump' Co-Founder Barred from Holding Public Office

“I’m referring to the fact that lots of people, when it came to the Black Lives Matter protests, participated in acts of violence, but they were largely given a pass,” McBride said.

McBride said Jackson went to Washington “to protest what he saw as improper political results.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Glorious Win for Jan. 6 Protester - Unchecked Detainment Comes to a Screeching Halt
Soros-Backed PAC's Direct Link to Stacey Abrams' Firm Uncovered
Man's Fateful Decision to Eat Hot Dog Ends with Being Convicted of Murder
Zoo Worker Gored to Death by Massive African Animal; Facility Closed Until Further Notice
Man Learns He Needs New EV Battery, Hit with $30,000 Price Tag - More Than Car Itself
See more...

Conversation