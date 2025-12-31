'You're Going to Be Kirked': Leftists Threaten Nick Shirley with Disgusting Charlie Kirk Rhetoric

YouTuber Nick Shirley said on the “PBD Podcast” on Wednesday that people have been telling him he will be assassinated like Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk after his viral video on alleged Somali fraud.

Shirley’s Friday video showed him finding that multiple supposed Minnesota Somali-run daycare centers, including one that reportedly obtained $4 million in taxpayer funds, did not actually care for any children. On the podcast, Shirley detailed threats he has received, along with how his family has been affected.

“They’re saying, ‘You’re going to be Kirked… you’ll be the next Kirk.’ And it’s just like, are you kidding me? I hate what’s happening right now,” Shirley said. “I feel bad for my family, honestly, because we didn’t do anything wrong, and yet you guys are coming after me like I’m some sort of villain. My little sister is getting phone calls [from the news]. I’m like, why are you guys doing this?”

“Don’t talk to my family. I mean, some news in India, they doxed my home. They doxed my dad. It was really weird. And I haven’t even told my dad about that because I just don’t want to even bother him about it,” he added. “Are you guys kidding me? Why are you guys coming after somebody for going against fraud? I didn’t make this a right or left issue. I just showed you guys that fraud was happening. And now you guys are coming after me. You’re saying I’ll be the next Kirk. You’re literally stopping at intersections and coming after me and trying to attack me.”

Shirley also said during his viral video that Somalis were trailing his team while they documented locations.

Before he said he was being followed, Shirley visited Sweet Angel Child daycare, where he met people he described as alleged Somali fraudsters. The encounter escalated into a confrontation outside the daycare as people disputed his queries and refused to provide clear responses about enrollment or operations.

🚨 JUST IN: Leftists are now THREATENING Nick Shirley that he will be the next “Kirk” because he exposed fraud “They say, you’ll be Kirked.” 😠 “I feel bad for my family. We didn’t do anything wrong.” PROTECT NICK. The left is VERY violent.🙏🏻pic.twitter.com/qAeQGzbTqa — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 31, 2025

Moreover, a resurfaced 2018 surveillance video from KMSP demonstrates how Somali scammers allegedly bilked Minnesota out of funds for services that they never delivered. The footage was taken in 2015 and showed parents bringing kids into a daycare center before departing with them shortly after, according to Fox News.

Kirk’s suspected assassin, Tyler Robinson, was in a relationship with a self-described transgender named Lance Twiggs. Robinson’s parents told authorities that he had increasingly become “pro-gay and trans-rights oriented,” Utah County Attorney Jeffrey Gray said on Sept. 16.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.