British Olympic dressage medalist Charlotte Dujardin has pulled out of the Paris Olympics after video emerged that reportedly shows her whipping a horse on its legs.

Dujardin, who holds six Olympic medals — three of them gold– in equestrian events, said she decided to withdraw due to the investigation surrounding the video, whose contents she did not describe, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

“A video has emerged from four years ago which shows me making an error of judgement during a coaching session,” she said.

“Understandably, the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) is investigating, and I have made the decision to withdraw from all competition — including the Paris Olympics — while this process takes place,” she said.

“I am sincerely sorry for my actions and devastated that I have let everyone down, including Team GB, fans and sponsors,” she said.

Dutch lawyer Stephan Wensing, who represents a 19-year-old who filed the complaint described the video, according to the Guardian.

“Charlotte Dujardin was in the middle of the arena,” he said. “She said to the student: ‘Your horse must lift up the legs more in the canter.’ She took the long whip, and she was beating the horse more than 24 times in one minute. It was like an elephant in the circus.”

“At that time, my client was thinking, ‘This must be normal. She is an Olympic winner. Who am I to doubt?’ My client asked around and was warned against speaking out in the U.K. But last year my client saw others suspended in the U.K. and elsewhere,” he said.

“And this weekend, she eventually made a decision to let me admit the complaint to the FEI, and that happened yesterday. The FEI took this immediately very seriously,” he said. FEI is the European acronym for the International Federation for Equestrian Sport.

The FEI announced Dujardin’s suspension in a statement on its website.

The suspension covers the Olympics and any other events regulated by the federation.

“On 22 July 2024, the FEI received a video depicting Ms. Dujardin engaging in conduct contrary to the principles of horse welfare. This video was submitted to the FEI by a lawyer representing an undisclosed complainant. According to the information received, the footage was allegedly taken several years ago during a training session conducted by Ms. Dujardin at a private stable,” the statement said.

The statement said Dujardin “confirmed that she is the individual depicted in the video and acknowledged that her conduct was inappropriate.”

“On 23 July 2024, Charlotte Dujardin requested to be provisionally suspended pending the outcome of the investigations and voluntarily withdrew from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and also confirmed that she will not participate in any competitions pending the outcome of the FEI’s investigation,” the statement continued.

“The FEI condemns any conduct contrary to the welfare of horses and has robust rules in place to address such behavior. Our commitment to ensuring the highest standards of equine welfare and sportsmanship remains unwavering.”

“We are deeply disappointed with this case, especially as we approach the Olympic Games in Paris 2024. However, it is our responsibility and crucial that we address any instances of abuse, as equine welfare cannot be compromised,” FEI President Ingmar De Vos said.

“Charlotte has expressed genuine remorse for her actions, and we recognize and appreciate her willingness to take responsibility. Despite the unfortunate timing, we believe this action reaffirms the FEI’s commitment to welfare as the guardians of our equine partners and the integrity of our sport,” De Vos said.

