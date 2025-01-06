Golden Globes Host Opens Show with a Shot at Kamala-Supporting Hollywood Elites

Do not get your hopes too high. After all, she did not exactly morph into a female version of Ricky Gervais.

Nonetheless, modern Hollywood so rarely offers truth — or even entertainment — that the sudden combination of the two qualifies as newsworthy.

Early in her opening monologue at Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards, comedian and host Nikki Glaser reminded the Hollywood elites in attendance that their support for Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election amounted to a hill of beans.

“I am not here to roast you tonight,” the host said in a viral clip posted to the social media platform X.

That comment had, at least in part, a personal reference. After all, Glaser has established a reputation as one of the industry’s most skilled roasters of celebrities.

In true roasting form, however, the host did not spare the gathered elites. First, she built them up, but she did so only to draw laughter at their expense.

“How could I, really? You’re all so famous, so talented, so powerful. I mean, you could really do anything,” she said.

Then came the punchline: “I mean, except tell the country who to vote for.”

Good comedy, of course, requires grounding it in at least some truth.

In this case, however, Glaser’s comment told the entire truth and then some. Cringe-inducing celebrities did stump for Harris to an embarrassing degree. And yes, American voters ignored them in totality by choosing President-elect Donald Trump.

Nonetheless, one must temper one’s enthusiasm for Glaser and her roast-worthy moment.

For one thing, the host’s ensuing comment suggested that she bought the establishment’s insane “end of democracy” narrative.

“But it’s OK. You’ll get ’em next time,” she said, adding, “if there is one. I’m scared.”

Second — and this reflects a more general attitude toward Hollywood — I would rather find myself trapped in an elevator with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries than watch 30 seconds of these awards shows.

Finally, for sheer hilarity and audacity, Glaser’s performance fell far short compared to one of her iconic predecessors.

Recall that Gervais, while hosting the 2020 installment of the Golden Globes, provided some of the most jaw-dropping moments in television history when he repeatedly eviscerated Hollywood elites by reminding them, for instance, of their moral depravity and hypocrisy.

In any event, Glaser did at least manage to live up to Gervais’s lofty standard in one respect. For a brief moment, she reminded those elites of their irrelevance.

