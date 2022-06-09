Good Guy with Gun Stops Bad Guy: Homeowner Absolutely Levels Violent Home Intruder

An Ohio homeowner is thanking God for the Second Amendment.

Transcripts from 911 calls obtained by Ohio WXIX paint a picture of a violent home invasion incident.

A caller reported that a man entered his West Chester home uninvited at 3:30 a.m. on May 28.

“Hi, I just had to shoot a guy in self-defense at my house,” the man told a 911 dispatcher.

The home invader had attacked the man inside the home, according to the report.

“I didn’t even swing back. He hit me a lot,” said the male caller in reference to the incident.

“I was in the shower and he was – he went outside – he was destroying and I heard that my, not my girlfriend, but she was crying.”

“You need to get here ASAP.”

The home invader dragged the woman outside of the house by her hair and arms, after which the male resident shot the man.

Should they have waited for the cops to arrive? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 100% (36 Votes)

Police say that the home invader was known to the residents.

After the attacker died at an area hospital, he was identified as 20-year-old Andrew Tyson. In another 911 call, the woman who was beaten identified herself as Tyson’s ex-girlfriend, according to WKRC. There were two children in the home, according to the news reports.

If the homeowner hadn’t had a gun, it’s likely that the altercation could’ve been even worse for the citizens who were terrorized in the middle of the night.

The West Chester Police Department is investigating the incident, but this event doesn’t look justifiable on the part of the deceased.

It’s hard to imagine how breaking into someone’s home in the middle of the night and beating them can be constituted as anything other than a violent act of aggression.

The Butler County Prosecutor has yet to file any criminal charges in connection to the event.

Legally armed citizens often use firearms to defend their life and liberty.

The use of a gun for self-defense is common in home invasion scenarios.

A Georgia man used his AR-15 to defend himself against three masked home invaders in 2019.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.