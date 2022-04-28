A 41-year-old Manitowoc County man is being hailed a hero for rescuing a young woman early Tuesday morning after her vehicle left the road and she smashed into a barn.

Adam Yelvington was in Two Creeks, Wisconsin, getting ready for work that morning when he heard a terrible sound and looked outside to see what had happened.

“I was in the shop getting tools, and I heard a loud crash, and when I came out and I went down to the end of the driveway and I could see a vehicle down the road on fire,” Yelvington told WFRV.







The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office described the scene in a post.

“Preliminary information indicates that a 21-year-old woman from Kewaunee County was traveling northbound on STH 42 in a 2019 GMC Terrain SUV,” their post read.

“Her vehicle left the roadway and entered the east ditch, where it struck a culvert causing the vehicle to go airborne. The SUV started on fire after colliding with a nearby barn.”

Yelvington knew time was of the essence, and he raced over to try to assist the driver.

“I was thinking the car was gonna burn,” he recalled, according to WFRV. “I mean it was burning pretty good already. So I was kind of worried about that, but I unbuckled the driver, and I was able to pull her out and away from the vehicle.

“I was telling her the vehicle was on fire, and it really wasn’t registering with her.”

First responders were soon on the scene and were able to put out the fire.

The driver was taken to the hospital but only sustained minor injuries, and thankfully, no other humans or animals were injured.

The 21-year-old driver was later charged with a first offense of Operating While Intoxicated.







While the circumstances that caused the accident are regrettable, Yelvington is no less a hero for his bravery.

“Thanks to this selfless act and a willingness to intervene, this man’s actions prevented further injury from occurring,” the sheriff’s office shared.

But if you ask the man of the hour, it wasn’t even a question: “I didn’t even think about it.”

