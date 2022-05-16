Good Samaritans Step in to Prevent Tragedy, Save Two Women When Utah Teen Goes on Stabbing Spree

Multiple people in Farmington, Utah, are now unsung heroes after placing themselves in harm’s way, ultimately saving the lives of two different women who were attacked by a weapon-wielding teen set on destruction.

The 18-year-old attacker, later identified as Kane Thomas Fairbank, met his first victim through a dating app, according to a news release from the Davis County Sheriff’s Office. The two talked online and made plans to meet up at Mueller Park on Thursday evening.

After hanging out for several hours, Fairbank attacked the unnamed 18-year-old woman, stabbing her.

The victim ran and caught the attention of bystanders, who stepped in to keep Fairbank from her. Some of those bystanders ended up being two nurses and an EMT, who attended to the young woman while another called 911.

(1/2) 6:42 pm this evening, a call came into Bountiful Dispatch on reports of an incident at Mueller Park. Davis County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded and located a victim with what appeared to be stab wounds. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in critical — Davis County Sheriff’s Office (@DavisSheriffUT) May 13, 2022

Fairbank fled the scene, driving to a nearby gas station before abandoning his car and fleeing on foot into a local neighborhood — but he wasn’t done choosing violence yet.

Coming across a 64-year-old woman, he began stabbing her, too. She fought back, and thankfully there were bystanders who, again, jumped into action.

Some of the good Samaritans scared off Fairbank and attended to the second victim while another one took after Fairbank and detained him until the police could arrive.

“A short time later an assault at a Bountiful business was reported,” the sheriff’s office tweet continued. “The victim in that incident was transported in stable condition.

“At this time it appears both incidents are related. We do not believe there is a current public safety threat.”

Photo of Fairbank. pic.twitter.com/oNH9Zc4wZK — Davis County Sheriff’s Office (@DavisSheriffUT) May 13, 2022

After being arrested, Fairbank admitted the attacks he’d carried out were planned ahead of time and only part of a string of attacks he intended to carry out.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, Fairbank faces pending charges that include two counts of attempted murder, two counts of obstruction of justice and one count of aggravated kidnapping.

The office also recognized the good Samaritans who stepped in to prevent tragedy.

“The Davis County Sheriff’s Office appreciates the assistance of the witnesses who aided the victims, and our sister agencies who provided support,” they wrote. “We’re asking the public to come forward with any surveillance video of Fairbank. We’re asking the public to come forward with any surveillance video of Fairbank. See attached surveillance photo of Fairbank the night of the incident. If you have information, video or photos please call Davis County non-emergency dispatch at 801-451-4150.”

Both victims were reported to be in stable condition and are expected to recover.

