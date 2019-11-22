Good Samaritan Wrecks Own Car To Save Pedestrians from Runaway Driver

A Montreal man is being recognized as a hero after he sacrificed his own car to save pedestrians from getting hit by a runaway driver.

Erick Marciano, 48, has remained humble about his actions, which have since caught the attention of the mayor of the city, Valerie Plante.

While on the way to a meeting on Nov. 12, Marciano watched as a rogue driver took a sudden U-turn and raced toward a busy intersection filled with pedestrians, according to CBC.

At that moment, the father of three remembered stories of drivers running into crowds of people in Europe and wanted to prevent that from happening in his own city.

So Marciano began honking his horn, drove over the median and blocked the lane the runaway driver was in.

Thankfully Marciano jumped out of the car before the suspect hit the passenger side of his SUV.

Only the suspect was injured during the incident.

Erick Marciano was stopped in his SUV when he saw a runaway car go blazing through a red light, followed by police in hot pursuit. As the car made a U-turn and sped toward pedestrians, he decided to block the lane, putting himself in danger. More: https://t.co/znXAnbXHMj pic.twitter.com/3jlkrXlJBT — CBC Montreal (@CBCMontreal) November 13, 2019

“I didn’t want him to hurt anybody,” he told CBC. “I figured, sacrificing a car was really no big deal. And that’s what I did.”

On Monday, Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante presented Marciano with a certificate of honor for his “remarkable heroism” and invited him to sign the city’s Golden Book.

“To commit such a bold act, at the risk of his personal safety, to protect the life of pedestrians is among the most admirable acts of bravery,” Mayor Plante said, according to the Montreal Gazette.

Marciano has remained humble despite the recognition, however.

“It was just a natural thing to do,” he said, “and if I had to do it again, I would do it again.”

His wife Michelle even confirmed that his selfless actions last week were not out of character for her husband.

“He’s always thinking about others and always puts himself before others,” she said, “so it’s just something he does.”

