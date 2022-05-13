Share
Lifestyle

Good Samaritans Save Woman After She Experienced Medical Emergency and Her Car Moved Into Intersection

 By Amanda Thomason  May 13, 2022 at 9:54am
Share

A woman from West Palm Beach, Florida, has a lot to be thankful for after a group of mostly strangers saved her from a medical emergency that could have ended her life.

On May 5, the woman, Laurie Rabyor, had been fasting for a medical procedure and taking medication for high blood pressure. As she was driving in midday traffic in Boynton Beach, she suddenly felt dizzy and tried to pull into a nearby gas station.

“When I started to pull in is when I went out and started to convulse and hit the curb,” she later explained to WPEC-TV. “So no, I didn’t wake up until the next day.”

Thankfully, a co-worker happened to be driving next to her, and when Rabyor’s car started to drift, she immediately knew something was wrong.

The co-worker jumped out of her car and paced Rabyor’s as it slowly drifted into the intersection and into oncoming traffic. The woman waved her arms to get other people’s attention, and soon a group gathered around the car, directing it away from traffic and bringing it to a stop.

Trending:
Leaked Audio: Lindsey Graham Caught Praising Joe Biden Before Inauguration


The whole rescue was caught on film and has gone viral.

“If you watch any video in your feed today, make it this one,” the Boynton Beach Police Department wrote on Facebook. “A group of Good Samaritans sprang into action on May 5 to help a woman who suffered a medical episode while driving on Woolbright Road.

“Several people got out of their cars and worked together to stop the moving car. One woman grabbed a dumbbell from her car and a man used it to smash the rear passenger’s side window. Another man then climbed through the window to unlock the passenger’s side door. The car was then put in park and the Good Samaritans pushed it to a nearby 7-Eleven parking lot where a nurse who was on the phone with 911 provided medical attention until the fire department arrives.

“We are sharing this video in hopes of learning the identities of all the strangers who came together to save this woman’s life. They are heroes and we want to bring them back together at the police department to recognize them and meet the woman they rescued. We need your help to do this.”

The good Samaritans have been identified by the police department, and a formal thank-you reunion is being planned.

In the meantime, Rabyor is very grateful and expressed her thankfulness while speaking with WPEC.

“Thank you so much,” she said. “I don’t know how to thank you. I wish I was a millionaire so I could buy y’all a boat.



Related:
Father Killed on Freeway Trying to Find 'Favorite Toy' After Kid Threw It Out Car Window

“The comments I’m seeing, people are saying that I brought  tears to their eyes. I was so happy to see that the community can come together and people can come together again.”

Laughing, Rabyor added that she “would like to give the lady back her dumbbell too because it was still in my car.”

If the police department’s plans to host a reunion go through, she’ll get her chance.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




Father Killed on Freeway Trying to Find 'Favorite Toy' After Kid Threw It Out Car Window
Video: Mom Spots Officers on the Road and Jumps Out of Car Screaming That Her Baby's Not Breathing
Good Samaritans Save Woman After She Experienced Medical Emergency and Her Car Moved Into Intersection
Poetic Justice? South Carolina Man Drops Dead While Burying Girlfriend He Strangled
After Breaking Into Pet Rescue Van, Thief Pulls Gun on Pet Rescue Founder, Vandalizes Car
See more...

Conversation