Google Bans Pro-Life Orgs' Ads Across Platform, Effectively Wiping Them from Internet

The Big Tech overlords at Google have made their final decree: If you attempt to save the lives of innocent children, you will be punished.

On Thursday, Google restricted several pro-life groups, including Live Action — the most influential pro-life organization in the world — from sharing pro-life ads, including those that promote an abortion pill reversal hotline.

Live Action founder Lila Rose took to Twitter on Tuesday to condemn Google for officially siding with the abortion industry.

.@Google has also banned the promotion of our Baby Olivia video, a medically accurate (& accredited by OBGYNs), lifelike animation of human development in the womb, citing “unreliable claims.” This is the video banned from ads: https://t.co/CwR2L2hKug Unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/Jnz0bqqLyA — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) September 14, 2021

Meanwhile, Google is permitting abortion facilities to advertise next-day abortions & abortion via mail This is a blatant, political double standard: Google is ok with ads promoting life-ending drugs, but not life-saving treatments. Where’s the “choice?” for women, @Google? pic.twitter.com/YIcXE3yYld — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) September 14, 2021

“The now-banned Abortion Pill Reversal ads had been approved by Google & running for over 4 months, spending over $170,000 & directing 100s of moms to the abortion pill reversal hotline,” Rose wrote. “Abortion activists knew the ads were making a difference, so they had Google shut them down.”

“Meanwhile, Google is permitting abortion facilities to advertise next-day abortions & abortion via mail,” she went on. “This is a blatant, political double standard: Google is ok with ads promoting life-ending drugs, but not life-saving treatments. Where’s the ‘choice?’ for women, Google?”

Also among the ads banned is a video called “Baby Olivia,” a medically accurate animation of human development in the womb.

Apparently, Google doesn’t want the world to know what an unborn child looks like before it’s torn apart by abortion procedures.







The bans came after the Daily Beast ran a hit piece on Live Action’s ads, demanding that Google take action against them.

In the piece, published Tuesday, the Daily Beast’s “gender reporter” called the “abortion reversal” treatment promoted by Live Action “unproven” and “potentially dangerous.”

In a subsequent statement, Rose responded to these claims.

“Google disingenuously cites ‘unreliable claims’ as their reason to ban the promotion of Abortion Pill Reversal, but has obviously failed to understand the FDA-approved treatment that the reversal technology uses,” Rose said.

“Live Action and pro-life medical professionals across the country are proud to promote the Abortion Pill Reversal regimen, which involves an FDA-approved, bioidentical pregnancy hormone called progesterone that has been used for dozens of years to prevent miscarriage and has already saved thousands of lives.”

With Big Tech companies officially siding with the abortion industry to the point of banning pro-life content, the future of the pro-life movement has come into question.

In the age of social media and social distancing, if Big Tech decides to ban life-saving pro-life information resources from all platforms, will the movement be able to grow?

Thankfully, there’s no doubt the movement will nevertheless persevere, although Google’s draconian measures are likely to impede that progress.

In the meantime, innocent unborn children, those who look just like Baby Olivia, will continue to face daily slaughter.

