Google Shows Racist Slurs About State’s Attorney in Wake of Jussie Smollett Charges Being Dropped

Shortly after it was announced that “Empire” star Jussie Smollett would not be charged, Google allowed racist slurs to display in its search results for the prosecutor involved in the case.

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx was described as a “ghetto monkey racist American politician” in the Wikipedia excerpt that Google displayed as its top result in a search for “kim foxx prosecutor” on Tuesday morning.

The search was conducted shortly after the news broke about Smollett’s charges being dropped.

