Google Updates 'Sensitive Events' Policy, Causing Mass Speculation About What's Coming in 2024

Google has announced an update to its “Sensitive Events” policy regarding what it will allow in advertising, and it is leading to questions not only about why, but why now?

Doom reporting in recent months already has users on the social media platform X questioning what the coming year has in store.

When Google posted the update to its advertising policy on Tuesday, speculation ran rampant.

The Big Tech giant announced an “update” to what it said it would deem “inappropriate” beginning next month.

“In February 2024, Google will update the Inappropriate content policy to clarify the definition of Sensitive Events,” Google said.

In its existing rules for inappropriate content, Google states, “We value diversity and respect for others, and we strive to avoid offending users, so we don’t allow ads or destinations that display shocking content or promote hatred, intolerance, discrimination, or violence.”

In Tuesday’s announcement, Google stated it is preparing to limit content based on “Sensitive Events.”

In the “Update to Inappropriate content policy,” the company said:

“A ‘Sensitive Event’ is an unforeseen event or development that creates significant risk to Google’s ability to provide high quality, relevant information and ground truth, and reduce insensitive or exploitative content in prominent and monetized features. During a Sensitive Event, we may take a variety of actions to address these risks.

“Examples of Sensitive Events include events with significant social, cultural, or political impact, such as civil emergencies, natural disasters, public health emergencies, terrorism and related activities, conflict, or mass acts of violence.”

The social media giant noted that, in the occurrence of such an event, exploiting, dismissing or condoning it would not be permitted on its servers.

Google also said it will not permit advertisers to price gouge or to use such events to “drive traffic” while “victim blaming” is also banned.

The strong language for events that have not yet occurred drew the attention of X social media users who saw the update:

Does Google know something about 2024? “Sensitive Events include events with significant social, cultural, or political impact, such as civil emergencies, natural disasters, public health emergencies, terrorism and related activities, conflict, or mass acts of violence” pic.twitter.com/JXpvmfa8h0 — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) January 11, 2024

Google is updating its user policy to cover “sensitive events”, to allow it to deplatform content that “creates significant risk to [its] ability to provide high quality, relevant information and ground truth.” Expect a “sensitive event” just in time for the election. pic.twitter.com/bVzhoANMR0 — RAW EGG NATIONALIST (@Babygravy9) January 11, 2024

Well, all these very well wealthy people digging bug out shelters underground said they were doing so to protect themselves from “the event” 😳 Of course they never told us lesser humans what that is 🤔 — John Schroder Ascot Advisory Services (@ascot_john) January 11, 2024

Black Swan planning. — Lou Grant (@TheCriticsSay) January 11, 2024

Google’s updated policy and apparent concern for upcoming “sensitive events” comes after CBS News reporter Catherine Herridge recently speculated about the potential for a “black swan event” this year.

A black swan event, according to the Encyclopedia Britannica, is a “high-impact event that is difficult to predict under normal circumstances but that in retrospect appears to have been inevitable.”

The encyclopedia added, “A black swan event is unexpected and therefore difficult to prepare for but is often rationalized with the benefit of hindsight as having been unavoidable.”

Google’s new policy also comes amid reports that billionaires such as Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg are building doomsday bunkers.

An Important Message from Our Staff: We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help? At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out. Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender. Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. It is a pleasure to serve you. P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.