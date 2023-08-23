Republican Gov. Doug Bergum of North Dakota might be forced to withdraw from Wednesday’s Republican primary debate in Milwaukee after he reportedly suffered an injury while playing basketball.

The governor announced last month he had met all of the Republican National Committee’s requirements to get a spot on the stage.

Bergum was criticized for meeting the donation threshold after he offered gift cards worth $20 in exchange for $1 donations, CBS News reported.

RNC guidelines stipulate those who qualified for the debate must have received at least 40,000 individual donors and a minimum of 200 unique donors per state.

Larry Elder criticized the RNC and took a shot at Bergum without mentioning his name after the conservative radio show host was informed he would not be allowed to participate in the debate after the RNC ruled Rasmussen Reports was not a qualified pollster.

“This is absolutely BS,” Elder said. “One of the candidates, by the way, offered a $20 gift certificate for a $1 donation. That apparently is OK.”

But in spite of Bergum’s plan to pay for donations, he might miss Wednesday’s debate, Fox News reported.

The outlet reported the 67-year-old was injured while playing basketball in Milwaukee on Tuesday.

He was discharged from the hospital by Wednesday morning but according to Fox News it remains unclear whether the second-term governor “will be able to stand at the debate.”

The candidate tweeted Wednesday morning that Tuesday’s incident was not the first time a game of basketball has sent him to an emergency room.

I’ve played lots of pick-up games in my day! This isn’t the first time one has sent me to the ER. Appreciate all the well-wishes! 🇺🇸#TeamBurgum pic.twitter.com/5YL3rCEnCd — Doug Burgum (Text “DOUG” to 70177) (@DougBurgum) August 23, 2023

Bergum is one of the primary’s lesser-known candidates.

The governor made a name for himself in the software industry before he entered politics and is worth an estimated $1.1 billion.

In June, when he announced his candidacy, a Quinnipiac University poll found that 90 percent of potential 2024 voters “haven’t heard enough about him” to determine whether they had a favorable or unfavorable opinion of him.

Bergum had hoped to change that with a big showing Wednesday night with seven other candidates on the stage.

Former President Donald Trump will skip the debate and instead sit down for an interview with Tucker Carlson.

