SECTIONS
Politics
Print

GOP Challenger Pulls into Dead Heat in Oregon Governor’s Race

By Randy DeSoto
July 25, 2018 at 1:48pm
Print

The Republican challenger in Oregon governor’s race has pulled into a dead heat with anti-Trump Democrat Gov. Kate Brown.

A poll released this week by Gravitas Marketing found GOP state Rep. Knute Buehler tied at 45 percent with Brown among likely voters.

The Florida-based polling firm noted that Brown won a special election in 2016 by 7.8 percent over her Republican rival Dr. Bud Pierce.

Oregon is considered a solid blue state, with Democrats controlling both the state House and the Senate.

The Brown campaign questioned the Gravitas poll, but a prominent in-state pollster says it is consistent with the numbers he has been seeing.

TRENDING: NASTY Women Act Allows 175-Year Old Abortion Ban To Be Broken

“It’s hard to understand how this is a reputable piece of public opinion research,” campaign spokesman, Christian Gaston, told The Oregonian.

John Horvick, vice president and political director of DHM Research in Portland, countered, “We’ve seen it pretty close, head-to-head, between Brown and Buehler.”

Do you think Republicans will retain control of Congress this fall?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“It’s a bit surprising to see a Democratic statewide candidate in Oregon have such weak numbers, but (Brown) does,” he added.

Brown has been an outspoken critic of President Trump.

In April, she pre-emptively tweeted at the nation’s commander-in-chief, declaring if he asked her to send Oregon National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexican border, she would not comply.

Though past presidents including Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Ronald Reagan have deployed National Guard soldiers to reinforce the border patrol, Brown wrote, “I’m deeply troubled by Trump’s plan to militarize our border.”

Last month, Brown tweeted that she was proud of Oregon’s status as a “sanctuary state” and that she would “continue speaking out against Trump’s immigration policies.”

RELATED: Oregon Becomes First State To Pass New Gun Control Law After Parkland Shooting

Most recently she has come out strongly against Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Bret Kavanaugh, warning that he will strip away “essential health care” if confirmed.

Meanwhile, Buehler, who is an orthopedic surgeon, has made improving Oregon’s health care system a central issue of his campaign.

Buehler has also hit Brown for failing to lead in creating a better economy and more jobs in the Beaver State.

He tweeted this week, “For too long, OR’s small towns have been left out & left behind by @OregonGovBrown and Salem. I grew up in Roseburg so this is personal for me. Rural OR has incredible economic potential. All it needs is a Gov. who cares and leads.”

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

Tags: Democratic Party, GOP, Oregon, polls

Popular Right Now

Randy DeSoto

Closed circuit TV footage showing the men.

Four Men Arrested After Horrific Acid Attack on 3-Year-Old

Randy DeSoto

Melania TrumpLuca Bruno - WPA Pool/Getty

Melania’s Spokeswoman Calls Out CNN Reporter Trying To Get a Quote

The Western Journal

Stormy’s Husband Files for Divorce, Seeks Custody of 7-Year-Old

Jack Davis

Mikhail Svetlov/Getty

Russia Releases Video of New Underwater ‘Doomsday Machine’

Randy DeSoto

Trump Grants Vet's WishFox News Insider/YouTube

Trump Invites World War II Vet to Stage and Immediately Grants His Cherished Wish

Jack Davis

Julian Assange in a Fox News interviewFox News screenshot

WikiLeaks Kingpin Assange To Be Surrendered to British Authorities

Chris Agee

A fighter jet flies over rebel-held areas of the city of SaidaMOHAMAD ABAZEED/AFP/Getty Images

Report: Israel Shoots Down Syrian Fighter Jet After Entering Airspace

Michael Bastasch

Ancient granaries, part of the House on Fire ruins are shown here in the South Fork of Mule Canyon in the Bears Ears National Monument on May 12, 2017 outside Blanding, Utah.George Frey/Getty Images

Democrats Begin To Threaten Trump over National Monuments

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.